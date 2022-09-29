The unique “double in, double out” event returns to the Morningside Arena in Leicester as Jonny Clayton defends his title against the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen

The best darts players in the world return to the televised stage next week for the latest major tournament of the PDC calendar.

The World Grand Prix is the only event that utilises the “double in, double out” format of match play where players must start a leg by hitting a double as well as ending on one.

Jonny Clayton lifted the trophy in 2021 and is back in Leicester to defend his title against the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix including dates, prize money, the first round draw and how to watch all the action on TV:

When is the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?

Advertisement

The 2022 PDC World Grand Prix takes place between Monday, October 3 and Sunday, October 9.

First round matches will take place on the Monday and Tuesday, the second round is on Thursday and Friday, the while the quarter and semi-finals get under way on the Saturday with the final going ahead on Sunday.

The Morningside Arena in Leicester will host the event for the second consecutive year.

What is the prizemoney for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?

The 2022 PDC World Grand Prix has a prize fund of £600,000 with the winner taking home £120,000.

The breakdown of the tournament prizemoney is:

Advertisement

Winner - £120,000

Runner-Up - £60,000

Semi-finalists - £40,000

Quarter-finalists - £25,000

Second round - £15,000

First round - £7,500

What is the first round draw for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?

Undoubtedly the biggest draw of the first round sees three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen taking on two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

The Dutchman and the Scot have played out some incredible matches over the years and darts fans will be hoping for another classic in Leicester.

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall, Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall and defending champion Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode are amongst the other eye-catching first round ties.

Advertisement

Here is the full first round draw for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix:

Callan Rydz vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan vs Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall

Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson

José de Sousa vs Adrian Lewis

Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle

Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney

James Wade vs Martin Lukeman

Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

How to watch the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix on TV

Sky Sports will broadcast all the action from the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix starting at 7pm on Monday night on Sky Sports Arena (channel 408).

Non Sky customers can watch the event online by purchasing a NowTV subscription.