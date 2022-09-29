PDC World Grand Prix 2022: Dates, first round draw, prize money and TV information for darts major
The unique “double in, double out” event returns to the Morningside Arena in Leicester as Jonny Clayton defends his title against the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen
The best darts players in the world return to the televised stage next week for the latest major tournament of the PDC calendar.
The World Grand Prix is the only event that utilises the “double in, double out” format of match play where players must start a leg by hitting a double as well as ending on one.
Jonny Clayton lifted the trophy in 2021 and is back in Leicester to defend his title against the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen.
Most Popular
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix including dates, prize money, the first round draw and how to watch all the action on TV:
When is the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?
Advertisement
The 2022 PDC World Grand Prix takes place between Monday, October 3 and Sunday, October 9.
First round matches will take place on the Monday and Tuesday, the second round is on Thursday and Friday, the while the quarter and semi-finals get under way on the Saturday with the final going ahead on Sunday.
The Morningside Arena in Leicester will host the event for the second consecutive year.
What is the prizemoney for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?
The 2022 PDC World Grand Prix has a prize fund of £600,000 with the winner taking home £120,000.
The breakdown of the tournament prizemoney is:
Advertisement
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-Up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
What is the first round draw for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix?
Undoubtedly the biggest draw of the first round sees three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen taking on two-time world champion Gary Anderson.
The Dutchman and the Scot have played out some incredible matches over the years and darts fans will be hoping for another classic in Leicester.
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall, Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall and defending champion Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode are amongst the other eye-catching first round ties.
Advertisement
Here is the full first round draw for the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix:
- Callan Rydz vs Krzysztof Ratajski
- Brendan Dolan vs Stephen Bunting
- Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries
- Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall
- Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
- Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson
- José de Sousa vs Adrian Lewis
- Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle
- Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding
- Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens
- Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
- Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney
- James Wade vs Martin Lukeman
- Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
- Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
How to watch the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix on TV
Sky Sports will broadcast all the action from the 2022 PDC World Grand Prix starting at 7pm on Monday night on Sky Sports Arena (channel 408).
Non Sky customers can watch the event online by purchasing a NowTV subscription.
The subscription service offers a variety of packages to choose from covering either one night or the full week via a month’s membership.