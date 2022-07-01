The UFC Middleweight Championship will be on the line in the main event from Las Vegas.

The latest action packed card from the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes place this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The evening’s main event will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya putting his title on the line against challenger Jared Cannonier.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title bouts don’t stop there though and the Featherweight Championship will also be defended as Alexander Volkanovski goes up against Max Holloway, in what will be the third meeting of those two fighters.

Here is everything that UK based MMA fans need to know about when the event will be shown, at what time and how to watch:

When is UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier? UK Start time

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier will take place on July 2, 2022.

Las Vegas is currently operating on Pacific Daylight Time while the UK is on British Summer Time (BST) meaning the UK is eight hours ahead so the main card is set to get underway at 3am BST on Sunday, July 3.

The bout is being fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area.

The event is being held during the UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week with the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony also taking place during the week.

What channel is UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier on?

BT Sport have the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC events in the UK and build-up for Adesanya vs Cannonier will begin from 12am on BT Sport 1

The coverage starts with a 30 minute preview show followed by ‘The Dan Hardy Breakdown Show’ which will look ahead to the potential tactics as Alexander Volkanovski defends the Featherweight Championship against Max Holloway.

Coverage of the Prelim fights starts from 1am with the main card set to begin at 3am on Sunday.

Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream

BT Sport customers can stream the event via the BT Sport player.

The BT Sport player app can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores for mobile devices.

Adesanya vs Cannonier undercard and prelims

A UFC Featherweight Championship trilogy bout between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway is the other big fight of the night, while Sean Strickland is set to take on Alex Pereira in a middleweight bout.

Here is the card for the main portion of the show:

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

Meanwhile, the preliminary card before the main show shapes up like this:

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Brad Tavares vs Dricus du Plessis

Uriah Hall vs André Muniz

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

Adesanya vs Cannonier betting odds

Israel Adesanya is the overwhelming favourite with bookmakers as the defending champion starts the fight at 1/6 with Jared Cannonier priced at 7/2.