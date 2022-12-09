UFC Light Heavyweight title on the line in a rematch between the Czech champion and the Brazilian challenger. Liverpool fighter Paddy Pimblett on undercard.

The T-Mobile Arena in Nevada will host the latest fight card from the UFC this weekend featuring a highly anticipated rematch for the Light Heavyweight Championship and the latest bout for popular UK fighter Paddy Pimblett.

Liverpudlian Pimblett, nicknamed ‘The Baddy’, takes to the octagon for his fourth fight in the promotion where he is undefeated after victories over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. The 27-year old is set to take on American fighter Jared Gordon on the undercard of the event which is headlined by the Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Here is everything you need to know about the event including how to watch on UK TV, via live stream and when Pimblett is expected to make his walk on.

UFC 282: Blachowicz v Ankalaev - UK start time and how to watch

The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport on Sunday, December 11, starting at 1am (GMT) with the main card beginning at 3am. Prior to the broadcast there will be build up and interview leading up to the card starting from 12am. BT Sport 1 will be the channel to watch all the action or the event can be streamed via the BT Sport player online or through the app which can be downloaded in most mainstream app stores.

Pimblett v Gordon expected start time

The Lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will be the final match of the card before the main event and has also been classed as the ‘co-main event’. The fighters cage walks are scheduled for 5am in the UK which is 12am local time, but that could vary depending on the length of the other bouts on the card.

Pimblett has won all three of his fights in the UFC so far and has an overall career record of 19 wins (six by knockout, nine by submission and four by decision) and three defeats. Gordon has a very similar overall career record having also won 19 of his 24 bouts (six by knockout, two by submission and 11 by decision) while losing five.

The UK fighter is the younger of the two at 27-years old while the American is eight years his senior at 34. Gordon also has more years experience in the octagon having been a professional since 2007 while Pimblett has been active since 2012.

UFC 282: Blachowicz v Ankalaev full card

Here is the full card of prelim fights and main fights for UFC 282:

Early Preliminary Card

Billy Quarantillo v Alexander Hernandez (Featherweight)

T.J. Brown v Erik Silva (Featherweight)

Vinicius Salvador v Daniel da Silva (Flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman v Steven Koslow (Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Raul Rosas Jr. v Jay Perrin (Bantamweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan v Dalcha Lungiambula (Middleweight)

Chris Curtis v Joaquin Buckley (Middleweight)

Main Card

