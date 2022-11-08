A Brit has reached the UK Championship final only once in the last three editions - Judd Trump in 2020

The first of snooker’s Triple Crown events is set to kick off this weekend as Zhao Xintong looks to defend his title. The 25-year-old impressed in last year’s event to beat Luca Brecel 5-1 in the final and win only his first title.

It certainly won’t be easy for Xintong who will face competition from some of snooker’s biggest stars, with the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump set to compete in this month’s competition. If history is to go by then the Chinese star won’t be able to make it consecutive wins, with four different names winning the last four editions of the UK Championship. O’Sullivan will be aiming for gold four years on from his last title after his triumph at the Champions of Champions last week.

Here is everything you need to know about the UK Championship 2022...

When is the UK Championship 2022?

This year’s edition of the UK Championship will start on Saturday 12th November and come to an end on Sunday 20th November. The event will be held at the Barbican Centre in York, where the Triple Crown event has been held since 2011 - barring the 2020/21 season in which it took place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The northern venue has a capacity of 1,500 seats.

What TV channel is the UK Championship 2022 on?

Advertisement

The competition will be broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+, with the latter claiming exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship. You can access Eurosport if you have a BT subscription - available on channel 435 and 436 - as well as through a Sky subscription on channels 410 and 411. If you don’t want to shell out for either subscription then Amazon Prime customers can pay only £6.99 per month to access Eurosport.

UK Championship 2022 schedule

Saturday November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v qualifier

Mark Allen v qualifier

Advertisement

19:00

Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Ryan Day v qualifier

Sunday November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v qualifier

Advertisement

Luca Brecel v qualifier

19:00

John Higgins v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Monday November 14

13:00

Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier

Yan Bingtao v qualifier

19:00

Mark Williams v qualifier

Stuart Bingham v qualifier

Tuesday November 15

Advertisement

13:00

Judd Trump v qualifier

Jack Lisowski v qualifier

19:00

Mark Selby v qualifier

Shaun Murphy v qualifier

Advertisement

Wednesday November 16 to Thursday November 17 - last 16

Friday November 18 - quarter-finals

Saturday November 19 - semi-finals

Sunday November 20 - final

Tickets

Advertisement

Tickets for both individual sessions and day tickets are still available ahead of this weekend. There are limited tickets remaining for the opening day, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals but plenty are still available for next week’s sessions. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and prices vary depending on your seats and which session you intend on going to, with tickets for next Sunday’s final available for £68.22 on resale.

Prize money

The winner of this year’s UK Championship will earn a whopping £250,000 - a significant increase on the 2021 prize money of £200,000. Last year’s prize fund reached a total of £1,009,000 compared to this year’s £1,205,000.

• Winner - £250,000

• Runner-up - £100,000

• Semi-final - £50,000

Advertisement

• Quarter-final - £25,000

• Last 16 - £15,000

• Last 32 - £10,000

• Last 48 - £7,500

• Last 80 - £5,000

• Last 112 - £2,500

Advertisement