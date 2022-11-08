What channel is UK Championship Snooker 2022 on? TV details, schedule, tickets and prize money
A Brit has reached the UK Championship final only once in the last three editions - Judd Trump in 2020
The first of snooker’s Triple Crown events is set to kick off this weekend as Zhao Xintong looks to defend his title. The 25-year-old impressed in last year’s event to beat Luca Brecel 5-1 in the final and win only his first title.
It certainly won’t be easy for Xintong who will face competition from some of snooker’s biggest stars, with the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump set to compete in this month’s competition. If history is to go by then the Chinese star won’t be able to make it consecutive wins, with four different names winning the last four editions of the UK Championship. O’Sullivan will be aiming for gold four years on from his last title after his triumph at the Champions of Champions last week.
Here is everything you need to know about the UK Championship 2022...
When is the UK Championship 2022?
This year’s edition of the UK Championship will start on Saturday 12th November and come to an end on Sunday 20th November. The event will be held at the Barbican Centre in York, where the Triple Crown event has been held since 2011 - barring the 2020/21 season in which it took place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The northern venue has a capacity of 1,500 seats.
What TV channel is the UK Championship 2022 on?
The competition will be broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+, with the latter claiming exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship. You can access Eurosport if you have a BT subscription - available on channel 435 and 436 - as well as through a Sky subscription on channels 410 and 411. If you don’t want to shell out for either subscription then Amazon Prime customers can pay only £6.99 per month to access Eurosport.
UK Championship 2022 schedule
Saturday November 12
13:00
Zhao Xintong v qualifier
Mark Allen v qualifier
19:00
Kyren Wilson v qualifier
Ryan Day v qualifier
Sunday November 13
13:00
Neil Robertson v qualifier
Luca Brecel v qualifier
19:00
John Higgins v qualifier
Barry Hawkins v qualifier
Monday November 14
13:00
Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier
Yan Bingtao v qualifier
19:00
Mark Williams v qualifier
Stuart Bingham v qualifier
Tuesday November 15
13:00
Judd Trump v qualifier
Jack Lisowski v qualifier
19:00
Mark Selby v qualifier
Shaun Murphy v qualifier
Wednesday November 16 to Thursday November 17 - last 16
Friday November 18 - quarter-finals
Saturday November 19 - semi-finals
Sunday November 20 - final
Tickets
Tickets for both individual sessions and day tickets are still available ahead of this weekend. There are limited tickets remaining for the opening day, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals but plenty are still available for next week’s sessions. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and prices vary depending on your seats and which session you intend on going to, with tickets for next Sunday’s final available for £68.22 on resale.
Prize money
The winner of this year’s UK Championship will earn a whopping £250,000 - a significant increase on the 2021 prize money of £200,000. Last year’s prize fund reached a total of £1,009,000 compared to this year’s £1,205,000.
• Winner - £250,000
• Runner-up - £100,000
• Semi-final - £50,000
• Quarter-final - £25,000
• Last 16 - £15,000
• Last 32 - £10,000
• Last 48 - £7,500
• Last 80 - £5,000
• Last 112 - £2,500
• Highest break - £15,000