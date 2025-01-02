Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PDC World Darts Championship 2024/25 is currently taking place at Alexandra Palace in London.

For those of you who have been avidly following the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/25, you will be well aware that the final is nearly upon us. However before the final takes place, the likes of Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Chris Dobey will be taking part in the semi-finals.

Luke Littler, who is the tournament favourite, is going into the semi-finals after a 5-2 victory over Nathan Aspinall. After claiming victory, Luke Littler said: “It’s an amazing feeling to reach another semi-final and start 2025 with a win.”

Luke Littler also said: “That was the best I’ve felt in this tournament, and now I want to go that step closer and hopefully get the win tomorrow night.”

When is the PDC World Darts Championship final? Date and time, is Luke Littler set to win? Luke Littler of England calmly celebrates defeating Nathan Aspinall of England (not pictured) during their Quarter-Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 01, 2025 | Getty Images

Luke Littler is taking on Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals and said: “Me and Stephen are good friends, but all that’s in my head now is trying to make that second final.”

When is Luke Littler’s semi-final against Stephen Bunting?

Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting’s semi-final takes place on Thursday January 2 at 9.15pm.

When is Chris Dobey’s semi-final against Michael van Gerwen?

Chis Dobey v Michaelvan Gerwen takes place on Thursday January 2 at 7.45pm.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship final?

The PDC World Darts Championship final takes place on Friday January 3 at 8pm. In last year’s final, Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler 7-4 to claim victory. You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship exclusively on Sky Sports. Coverage will run on the broadcaster’s standalone channel Sky Sports Darts, as well as a livestream on Sky Go until Friday, January 3.