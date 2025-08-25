A League Two EFL club is in 'great sadness' after the owner has died.

Chesterfield have announced the death of club owner Phil Kirk at the age of 59. The League Two club confirmed the sad news on their social media account this morning (Monday 25 August).

A post on Chesterfield's X page read: "It is with great sadness that we announce that the club’s owner, Phil Kirk, has died at the age of 59, following a short illness. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends."

Kirk entered palliative care earlier this month after treatment for his inoperable cancer was unsuccessful. Chesterfield announced in March this year that Phil, who first invested in the club in 2022 alongside his brother and co-owner Ashley, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Fans took to social media to pay their tribute to Phil, with one user emotionally posting: "Devastating, heartbreaking news. Thoughts and love to Phil’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"Thank you Phil for everything you have done for our club. You will always be remembered as such a remarkable man. Sincere condolences."

A second said: "Thank you for everything, Phil. Rest in Peace." A third added: "Thank you for everything you’ve done for the club and the town. Condolences to your friends and family." Chesterfield are second in League Two after winning four of their first five games this season.