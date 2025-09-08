The dad of a Premier League footballer has reportedly been charged with a sex attack in a Wetherspoons pub.

The father of a Premier League footballer has reportedly been charged with a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a Wetherspoons bar. The 60-year-old man has not been named and neither has his famous son.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during an evening out at the popular pub chain. As reported by The Sun, the man was sought by police following a complaint lodged by a woman in March. Police had issued CCTV pictures as part of a public appeal in the days after the alleged attack.

After handing himself in, he was questioned for several hours and subsequently charged with sexual assault. The man is alleged to have approached the woman from behind and touched her inappropriately. She was said to have been left 'shaken' following the incident.

A representative for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the man had been charged with a single count of sexual assault. A source is quoted in the report as telling the outlet: "It's a huge shock for everyone. He was out with family on the night in question and denies any wrongdoing.

"He has co-operated with the police throughout and has been floored by the decision to charge him. He's never been in trouble with the police before." According to The Sun, the police declined to comment.