Rugby World Cup: who is the referee, TMO and touch judges for France v South Africa
Defending champions South Africa take on host nation France
France will hope to continue their Rugby World Cup dream on home soil in a difficult test against reigning world champions South Africa. The host nation sailed through Pool A in fine fashion with victories over New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.
South Africa progressed from Pool B as runners-up with victories over Scotland, Tonga and Romania. But they were unable to defeat Ireland who continued their tremendous winning streak, which now sits at 17 matches.
The mouthwatering clash in the French capital is expected to attract huge interest from fans around the world including England supporters who could potentially face the winner in the final four.
But who is the referee, TMO and touch judges for the contest? Here’s all you need to know.
Who is the referee for France vs South Africa?
New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe takes charge of the match between the challenger and the champion.
It is the 34-year-old’s second tournament, having taken charge of three pool games as the youngest on-field official four years ago in Japan.
O’Keefe began referring when he was just 19-years-old and turned professional five years later. He is a also a three-time recipient of the New Zealand referee of the year award.
Who are the touch judges and TMO?
All of the match officials for the quarter-final clash hail from New Zealand and O’Keefe will be joined by touch judges Paul Williams and James Doleman.
Brendon Pickerill completes the lineup as TMO having previously worked in the role in the 2019 World Cup.
How to watch France vs South Africa
France vs South Africa will kick off at 8pm on Sunday 15 October.
The highly anticipated quarter-final matchup will be shown live on ITV1 from 7.15pm. Every match of the tournament is available to stream through ITVX for free.