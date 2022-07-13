Gregor Townsend’s side head to Santiago del Estero for the third and final test with the series currently tied at 1-1.

Scotland’s rugby union side are getting set for the third and final test of their three match series in Argentina as the trio of fixtures against Los Pumas comes to an end.

Gregor Townsend’s side suffered a 26-18 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy in the first test but bounced back with 29-6 win in Salta to keep their hopes of an overall series win alive.

It means it’s all or nothing for both nations going into the final test in Santiago del Estero this weekend with the winner on the day claiming victory in the series.

Here is everything you need to know about when the third test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is Argentina vs Scotland third test?

The third test of the series will be played at the Estadio Único in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, July 16 2022.

The 30,000 capacity venue was officially opened in 2021 and has already hosted several notable football matches including the Supercopa Argentina, Copa Argentina Final and a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Chile.

It will be the first time a test rugby match has been played at the stadium.

The third test will be the 21st meeting of the two nations with their record tied after Scotland’s win last weekend with Los Pumas coming out on top on ten occasions and Scotland on the other ten since 1990.

Argentina vs Scotland UK kick-off time

The match is scheduled for a 8:10pm (BST) kick-off time.

Santiago del Estero’s time zone is four hours behind the UK, meaning the match kicks off at 4:10pm local time.

How to watch Argentina vs Scotland second test on UK TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the match live in the UK and Ireland.

Build-up for the game is due to get underway on Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 7:30pm - 40 minutes before kick off.

Sky Sports packages start from as little as £25 per month for existing customers.

Argentina vs Scotland live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the third test by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions, which could also cover the action from New Zealand vs Ireland, Australia vs England and South Africa vs Wales, or monthly subscriptions that will cover all live sport shown on the service.

Argentina vs Scotland early betting odds

Argentina are the pre-match favourites to win the third test and take the series, starting off at 8/11.

Scotland are 6/5 for the win while the draw, which would result in the series ending in a draw, is priced at 17/1.

The handicap betting has Argentina (-2.5 points) at 10/11 or Scotland (+2.5 points) at 4/5.