Here is everything you need to know ahead of the series decider between New Zealand and Ireland.

Ireland have put on a hugely impressive display during their tour of New Zealand and became the first Irish side to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s side lost 42-19 in the first test at the start of the month, before stunning their opponents a week later with a thrilling 23-12 victory in Dunedin.

The win takes the competition to a third and final test, with Ireland looking to make more history in the series decider this weekend.

When is the third test?

The third meeting between New Zealand and Ireland will take place this weekend on Saturday 16th July 2022.

The match is taking place in Wellington - a venue that will concern the All Blacks after their disappointing record in the capital city.

New Zealand have failed to win any of their previous five tests in Wellington.

Sky Stadium will host the match, with a capacity of 34,500.

What time does it kick off?

The test is due to kick off at 7:05pm local time - which is 8:05am BST in the UK.

New Zealand has one time zone, New Zealand Standard time, which is eleven hours ahead of Britain.

How to watch on TV

New Zealand vs Ireland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407).

Coverage will begin from 7:30am and conclude at 10:15am, followed by Australia vs England.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Alternatively, non-Sky customers wishing to watch the action can do so via NowTV, who offer both daily and monthly memberships.

Team news

Andy Farrell will name his team for the third test in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Garry Ringrose will miss out on the Wellington clash after suffering concussion in the second test and is likely to be replaced by Bundee Aki alongside Robbie Henshaw.

The Irish centre collided heads with Angus Ta’avao on Saturday, with the All Blacks prop sent off after going in for an attempted tackle.

Meanwhile, Peter O’Mahony should be available after struggling with a head injury.

Betting odds

After enjoying their historic second test win against New Zealand at the weekend, Ireland will be eager to pick up where they left off in Wellington.

With both sides claiming one apiece in the series so far, the bookies now have them tied at who could win this weekend’s decider.

The eagerly anticipated match could prove to be very tight and extremely exciting for both sets of supporters.

New Zealand 10/11

Handicap Tie 20/1

Ireland 10/11

What has Andy Farrell said?

Farrell has praised Ireland’s fringe players following their win over the All Blacks, admitting a lot of them have given themselves good chances of featuring in this weekend’s decider.

“There are a lot of lads that have put their hands up,” said Farrell.