Gregor Townsend’s side are back in action at Murrayfield this weekend as they welcome the Pacific islanders for their second of their four test matches

Scotland’s Autumn International test series got off to a disappointing start in Edinburgh last weekend as stand-off Blair Kinghorn missed a late penalty against Australia in a 16-15 win for the Wallabies.

That was the first of four matches that Gregor Townsend’s side will play during the international window and they are back in action again this Saturday as Fiji visit BT Murrayfielld. It will be the first time the two nations have faced each other since 2018 where the Scots were 54-17 winners. Here is everything you need to know about when the match is due to kick off how to watch is in the UK and the early team news:

Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International date and kick off time

The international test match between Scotland and Fiji is due to be played on Saturday, November 5 2022. The game is scheduled for a 1pm (GMT) kick off at BT Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh. Tickets for the match are still available through the official SRU website.

Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International TV and live stream info

The international test match between Scotland and Fiji will be shown live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Ireland can watch the 2022 Rugby Autumn Nation series on Prime Video for no additional fees. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month).

Amazon Prime will show the entire Autumn Nations Series which also includes Scotland’s remaining two fixtures against New Zealand and Argentina as well as all the matches for England, Ireland and Wales. Prime Video can be accessed via the app on smart TVs and mobile devices as well as online and via an Amazon Fire Stick. Match replays and highlights will also be available shortly after the end of the match.

Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International team news

Scotland are expected to name their starting XV and replacements for Saturday’s Autumn International test match with Fiji on Thursday, November 3. There are likely to be several changes to the team that lined up last weekend against Australia with Gregor Townsend now having his full complement of players available for selection. As the Australia match fell outside the recognised international window, the Scotland coach could only select players from Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

However, the entire squad is now available for selection meaning Townsend can welcome back the likes of former captain Stuart Hogg. Also now available for selection are: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Jonny Gray, Josh Bayliss, Andy Christie, Ben White, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris and Cameron Redpath.

Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International referee