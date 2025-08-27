A leading New Zealand rugby player who had suffered multiple head concussions has died at the age of 39.

Police were called early Wednesday morning to the Nelson home of Shane Christie, who played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and for New Zealand Maori, where he was found dead. The New Zealand Herald newspaper reported that his friends suspected Christie had taken his own life.

Police said “the death will be referred to the coroner and we have no further information or comment we can provide.” Christie suspected he was suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder which has been linked in the U.S. to a number of suicides among players in the National Football League.

The NFL in 2016 acknowledged a connection between football and CTE. The condition can only be detected post-mortem. Christie had indicated he intended to leave his brain to researchers for study in the hope of making rugby a safer game.

He said in a recent interview: “Without brain donations we’re not going to be able to identify how long it takes to get this disease. It’s important to help the research in New Zealand”.

Christie was a friend and teammate of Billy Guyton, who died of suicide in 2023 and who became the first New Zealand rugby player to be diagnosed with CTE. Christie helped to establish the Billy Guyton Foundation which attempts to foster better understanding on the consequences of concussion.

Christie reported several concussions during his playing career and since his retirement said he'd suffered headaches and memory lapses. CTE is known to cause mood and behavioral changes and cognitive impairment.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.