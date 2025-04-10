Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans across the globe have sent messages of support to Britain’s most successful ever Speedway racer as he battles to recover from horrendous crash injuries.

Tai Woffinden was rushed to hospital following the tragic crash in Poland and put into an induced coma. He has suffered a serious chest injury and multiple broken bones. He has already undergone several major surgeries and blood transfusions.

Tai is three times individual speedway world champion and five times world champion - popular with Speedway lovers in every country. His wife Faye and mum Sue flew out to be by his bedside and have thanked everyone for their support - requesting space for Tai to recover and heal.

Tributes and well wishes have flooded in from across the globe. On the sport star’s official Facebook page, Nettie Webbo wrote: “You’re made of the strong stuff Tai, sending best wishes for the hard days ahead x”

Kuba Schossler said: “All the best for You. I hope for Your quick recovery. The toughest heat yet again...Speedway, how beautiful and terrible it is... “ Waye Wilmott added: “Come on Tai. Need you back good as new asap. Be well soon!!!”

Jazeps Osis’ tribute read: “Our world champ! Get well soon Tai Woffinden! Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

Tai’s wife Faye has kept fans updated on Instagram and given her thanks for their support. She wrote: ““Our brave boy is here with us! fighting, healing, and resting. Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine. Multiple broken bones, major surgeries, blood transfusions—his body has endured so much. And yet, his spirit stays strong. So does our hope.

“We’re holding on tightly, believing that each day will bring more healing, more strength, and more of him back to us. Anyone who knows Tai knows how open, honest, and full of life he is. When he’s ready, he’ll share his story in his own way. But right now, his only job is to rest, to heal, and to find the strength to get through this.

“The love, kindness, and support we’ve received from all of you has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. There truly aren’t words to express how deeply grateful we are.

“While we hesitate to name individuals for fear of missing anyone, we want to extend our deepest thanks to those who played a part in saving Tai. To the special person we cannot name, who played a crucial role in getting the helicopter to the track, and to the medical team inside who cared for Tai before he even reached the hospital - you gave him a fighting chance, and we will never forget that.

“To Dr. Paweł Jasiński, for organizing every surgery and ensuring Tai has the best possible team. To Rafał Roger Piątek, who has not only been by Tai’s side but also ours through it all. To Basia Karczewska, for her constant support and kindness. To the incredible doctors and medical team in Rzeszów. To the Stal Rzeszów team, especially Paweł Piskorz and Michał Drymajło your unwavering support means everything.

“To our family, our friends, and every single person who has reached out, offered help, or simply held us in their thoughts—thank you. From the bottom of our hearts. Your love has carried us through the darkest moments. We will never forget it. Lots of love Faye & Sue x”

The post was followed with scores of good wishes. One wrote: “Keep fighting the fight Tai, every single one of us is behind you mate. We know how much of a fighter you are. Massive love to Faye, Sue and the kids.”

Another posted: “Speedway riders really are a different breed. Wishing Tai the fastest recovery and sending love to you all.”

One fan said: “Sending so much positive love and prayers. You have all been through one hell of an ordeal, especially Tai of course. Thank you Faye for being brave enough to allow us all into your very private lives. Come on Tai - you’ve got this sorted!”

The crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland on Sunday, March 30. Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. Tai suffered by far the worst injuries of the three. The race was immediately halted.

The devastating crash happened just nine months after Tai had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow. It was only his second competitive meeting after the last crash which also took place in Poland.