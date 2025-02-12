Taiwo Awoniyi injury update: Latest updates on Nottingham Forest footballer after sickening collision with keeper during FA Cup match
Awoniyi, 27, collided with Exeter City’s goalkeeper Joe Whitworth in the air, as both players jumped for a ball in the Exeter penalty area. The striker was tended to by medics for what seemed like a neck injury, causing a lengthy delay.
He was eventually taken from the field on a stretcher after receiving treatment and was applauded off by both sets of fans. Thankfully, it was confirmed shortly after his withdrawal by BBC Sport that, although still groggy, Awoniyi had managed to walk back to the dressing room from the medical centre.
Post-match, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed: "It was a concussion and a broken nose. He was in a lot of pain. But he has a smile on his face because he scored for us and did an amazing job. We are delighted for him (to get his goal)."
Prior to his injury, Awoniyi had been heavily involved and scored in an entertaining cup tie. Exeter stunned their Premier League opponents by taking an early lead through Josh Magennis. Extra time saw the teams at 2-2 with the game then headed for penalties. Forest won the shootout 4-2 to seal a date at home to Ipswich Town next month.