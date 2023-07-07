Andy Murray secured a dominant win over fellow British tennis star Ryan Peniston in the opening round of the Wimbledon Championships and is now 2-1 up against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Despite his serve looking rusty in the first set, the two-time Wimbledon champion went on to beat Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Andy Murray said: “I was quite nervous at the beginning and I wanted to play well but once I got the break in that first set I think I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

Murray is now mid-way through his second round match against the fifth seed of the tournament where, after losing the first set, he has taken the next two and leads 6-7 7-6 6-4. Shortly after the Scotsman took the third set, the match was stopped because of the curfew which had been put in place by the local council. After turning in at 10.30pm, the match will pick up with the fourth set later on today.

While Andy Murray prepares for his next fixture, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with his run at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray is scheduled to be back on court tomorrow, Friday 7 July, and will take the Centre Court following Carlos Alcaraz’s match against France Alexandre Muller which starts at 1.30pm.

How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Andy Murray playing?

Murray is taking on the Greek number one Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 24-year-old from Athens is also the world number five. He is yet to win a Grand Slam but has reached both the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals. This will be the Greek’s sixth Wimbledon and he has reached the fourth round before but in 2022 he was knocked out in the third stage.

Tsitsipas has reached a career high of world number three in the ATP rankings and has nine career titles to his name as well as one doubles title. 2023 has seen Tsitsipas record his 250th win and reach his second final of the season when he faced Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open.

Who could Andy Murray play in the third round?

If Murray is successful against Tsitsipas he will take on Laslo Djere in the third round at Wimbledon after the Serbian beat America’s Ben Shelton.

Who else is playing at Wimbledon?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cam Norrie will also be in action on Thursday after he beat Tomas Machac in the first round. He will face Chris Eubanks after the American defeated Thiago Monteiro in four sets. Norrie and Murray are joined by Liam Broady and Jan Choinski in the second round with Broady taking on Capser Ruud and Choinski facing Hubert Hurkacz in their upcoming round two matches.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the tournament and won his first round match against France’s Jeremy Chardy while Novak Djokovic, the tournament favourite, beat Pedro Cachin to further his chances at securing his 24th Grand Slam.