Andy Murray beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Australian Open. How to watch second round on UK TV.

The former World and British number one Andy Murray has made it through to the second round of the Australian Open after a thrilling first-round epic ended in a win for the Scotsman. Murray faced the tournament’s 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round and won 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-6).

This is now Murray’s first win over a top 20 ranked player since 2017 and was able to save a match point at 5-4 in the decider to win the tie-break. Speaking after the match, Murray said “I will be feeling it this evening and tomorrow but right now I’m unbelievably happy and proud of myself. I’ve been working to give myself the opportunity to perform in matches like this and against players like Matteo. It paid off tonight.

“I was a bit lucky at the end with the net cord, but it felt like some of the tennis was really good. He’s an unbelievable player and one of the best competitors.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s next match...

Murray shakes the hand of Berrettini following first round win

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

The date of Andy Murray’s second round match is yet to be determined and will be confirmed following the conclusion of all the first round matches. which take place today.

He will play some time on Wednesday morning (18 January).

Who is Andy Murray’s opponent?

Murray is set to play either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Fabio Fognini. The Australian Kokkinakis is best known for his Australian Open doubles’ title with Nick Kyrgios in 2022. He is currently ranked 159 in singles and 15 in the doubles rankings. The only time Kokkinakis and Murray have played each other was at the 2015 Davis Cup and Murray beat his Australian opponent 6-3 6-0 6-3.

35-year-old Fognini is currently ranked number 55 and has previously reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on four occasions (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2021). He and Murray have met on eight occasions and have four wins each, with the most recent coming at the ATP Shanghai Masters in 2019. The Italian tennis star won 7-6 2-6 7-6.

How to watch Andy Murray’s next match?

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to aquire a subscription.

Who else is still in the Australian Open?

Andy Murray is now one of four Britons who have made it through to the second round of the Australian Open. He joins Cameron Norrie, Emma Raducanu and Dan Evans in the next stage. Norrie, seeded 11th , beat France’s Luca Van Assche in three sets while Raducanu beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in two sets and will now face seventh seed Coco Gauff in the second round.