Emma Raducanu is through to second round of Australian Open after beating Tamara Korpatsch in first round

The 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has reached the second round of the Australian Open after beating Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.

The 20-year-old Briton was forced to retire from the Auckland Classic earlier this month after rolling on her ankle but has appeared to bounce back from this set-back with a convincing 6-3 6-2 win over Korpatsch who is ranked one place above the youngster.

She will now take on America’s Coco Gauff who is currently seeded at seventh in the tournament. Speaking after her win, Raducanu said of Gauff: “I’m really looking forward to this match. I’m very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well. I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through. part of the next generation of tennis, really. It’s going to be a great match.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Raducanu’s second round match against Gauff...

When is Raducanu vs Gauff?

The two young tennis stars will meet at the Rod Laver Arena tomorrow morning, Wednesday 18 January, at 8am GMT.

Coco Gauff during her first round win over Siniakova

How to watch Raducanu vs Gauff?

Eurosport’s Discovery+ has all of the coverage for the Australian Open this year and subscription costs £6.99/month or £59.99 for the year. Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers also have access to Discovery+ for no extra cost to their Sky subscription - which can start from £46/month.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded.

Who is Coco Gauff?

Gauff is ranked number seven in the WTA singles’ rankings and number four in the doubles. She rose to fame when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 at just 15 years old and reached the French Open final in 2022.

In 2020, the American 18-year-old reached the Australian Open fourth round and following her WTA Linz Open title in 2019, she became the youngest singles title-holder on the tour since 2004.

In her first round of the Australian Open, Gauff beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-4 and has now found herself taking on the 20-year-old British rising star. Speaking about her opponent, the American has said: “I didn’t really know her that well in juniors, but I’ve got to talk to her more on tour now. Obviously she’s gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene. I fell like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam.

“And especially I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably a lot more pressure than what I’m used to being an American. Serena is retired now but she was always the American that people looked to.”

Who else is in Australian Open second round?

Raducanu is one of four Brits to have reached the Australian Open second round. She is joined by Cameron Norrie, who beat his first round opponent Luca van Assche 7-6 6-0 6-3; Dan Evans, who beat Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4; and Andy Murray who stunned Melbourne by overcoming 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic.

