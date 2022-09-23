Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will retire after the upcoming Rod Laver Cup tournament where he will play alongside Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer has announced he will be retiring from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour this year after an incredible career which saw the Swiss win 103 singles titles.

His 20 Grand Slam victories, including eight Wimbledon wins, places him as the third most successful men’s singles player of all time behind his great rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The announcement comes shortly after another legend of the modern game in Serena Williams also announced she would be calling time on her incredible career.

Roger Federer will play one last tournament before he retires, the Rod Laver Cup, which begins this weekend and he will play alongside fellow tennis great Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles fixture on Friday 23 September.

Previously, Federer had spoken of it being ‘the most beautiful thing’ to play alongside the Spaniard who has 22 major titles to his name.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Federer’s last ATP tournament:

When and where is the 2022 Laver Cup being played?

Federer leads a Team Europe selfie with Cam Norrie, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 2022 Laver Cup, which will be the fifth edition of the tournament, will be played between Friday, September 23 and Sunday, September 25.

The 02 Arena in London will host the event.

What is the Laver Cup’s format?

The Laver Cup is a men’s team event which pits six European players against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

There are 12 matches played over three days, nine singles and three doubles, with each participant playing at least once.

Each match victory on day one is worth one point, two points on day two and three points on day three.

The first team to claim 13 points wins the tournament.

Who is taking part in the 2022 Laver Cup?

Three of the six players on each team qualify based on their ATP singles ranking while the other three players are selected by their respective captains - who are tennis “legends”.

This year, team Europe are captained by five time Wimbledon winner Björn Borg.

The team is:

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray

The Rest of the World team is captained by four time US Open winner John McEnroe and is made up of American, Canadian, Argentinian and Australian players.

The team is:

Taylor Fritz

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

How to watch the 2022 Laver Cup

All of the action from the 2022 Laver Cup will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport.

The event can be live streamed via the Eurosport app and on the website.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 can be found on Sky channels 410 and 411, and Virgin Media channels 521 and 522, while Amazon Prime users can access Eurosport through their account.

How to buy tickets

Tickets appear to still be available to purchase through the O2 website and Rod Laver Cup website. Tickets cost fom £22.50.

While multi-session tickets are sold out, there is still the option to buy single-session tickets.

Laver Cup history

Team Europe have won all four editions of the event so far.

Roger Federer participated in the first three Laver Cup tournaments, as did Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Zverev is the only European player to have participated in every Laver Cup so far but will not feature in 2022, while Britain’s Andy Murray will be taking part in his first Laver Cup.

The event shares many similarities to golf’s Ryder Cup, which pits a team of European golfers against a team from the USA, including alternating between home venues for each team yearly.

The first ever Laver Cup was held in 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Both ‘home’ editions for the Rest of the World team were held in the USA, Chicago and Boston, while Vancouver will be the host of the 2023 event.