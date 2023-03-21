Jack Draper has pulled out of Miami Open but Emma Raducanu set to play as Carlos Alcaraz will be top seed in ATP tournament

Just a few days after Carlos Alcaraz regained his spot at the top of the ATP rankings, he will return to Miami as the defending champion. Novak Djokovic, who had pipped the Spanish teenager to number one following his win at the Australian Open, is once again unable to compete due to his vaccination status and will be forced to sit out this ATP tournament.

The 22 Grand Slam champion was asked by CNN if he regretted his choices which have left him no longer at the top. The Serbian replied: “No, I have no regrets. I’ve learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past and I don’t want to do that.

“I also don’t want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment, but of course think about future, create a better future. So I congratulate Alcaraz. He absolutely deserves to come back to No.1”

Here is all you need ahead of the Miami Open...

When is Miami Open?

The tournament began on Tuesday 21 March and will continue until the finals on Sunday 2 April 2023. Here is the schedule:

Tuesday 21 March - Men and Women’s qualifying

Wednesday 22 March - Women and Men’s 1st round

Thursday 23 March - Women’s 2nd and Men’s 1st round

Friday 24 March - Women and Men’s 2nd round

Saturday 25 March - Women’s 3rd and Men’s 2nd round

Sunday 26 March - Women and Men’s 3rd round

Monday 27 March - Women’s 4th and Men’s 3rd round

Tuesday 28 March - Women’s quarter-finals and Men’s 4th round

Wednesday 29 March - Women and Men’s quarter-finals

Thursday 30 March - Women’s semi-finals Men’s quarter-finals

Friday 31 March - Men’s semi-finals

Saturday 1 April - Women’s finals

Sunday 2 April - Men’s finals

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning Miami Open in 2022

How to watch Miami Open?

Amazon Prime will have all the action from Miami as they continue to have coverage of the majority of ATP and WTA tennis events. You don’t need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to stream the Miami Open on Prime Video. You can watch for free with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to watch the Miami Open 2023 without spending anything. It’s important to note that your subscription will automatically renew at full price at the end of the promotional period, but you can cancel this at anytime.

Who is playing in Miami Open?

Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed and defending champion at this year’s Miami. He will not be joined in the draw by Britain’s Jack Draper who has had to pull out of the ATP event in order to prevent making his abdominal injury worse. Draper was forced to retire half way through his match against Alcaraz in Indian Wells and it transpires the 21-year-old suffered a slight tear to his oblique muscle.

Emma Raducanu will, however, be present and will face fellow US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in her first round match. She will be joined in the WTA tournament by the world number one Iga Swiatek and Swiatek’s recent opponent Elena Rybakina who enters the competition off the back of her Indian Wells success.

They will also be joined by American sensation Coco Gauff, Spain’s Paula Badosa, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur as well as France’s Caroline Garcia.