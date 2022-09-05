Cameron Norrie reaches fourth round of the US Open after straight set victory over Denmark’s Holger Rune

The British number one Cameron Norrie is in action later today at the US Open. He will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev for the fourth round of the tournament.

Norrie, who is seeded seventh at this tournament, is continuing to enjoy phenomenal success in 2022 and is yet to drop a set at the final Grand Slam of the year. He beat France’s Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(7-1) 6-0 in the first round before defeating Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-4 6-4 7-6(7-4) in the second.

Saturday’s third round fixture saw Norrie beat the world number 26, 19-year-old Holger Rune 7-5 6-4 6-1. This will be the first time the 27-year-old Briton has reached the US Open last 16 and ahead of his match, Norrie said: “I think I’m going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can.

“Obviously there’s going to be times, a lot of times, I’m going to have to defend, but I’m going to have to be aggressive.”

If Norrie is able to prevail over his upcoming opponent, he would become the first British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2016.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Norrie’s upcoming match...

When is Cameron Norrie’s next match?

Norrie and Rublev will face each other today, Monday 5 September 2022. The match is scheduled to start at 4pm BST and will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the Flushing Meadows tennis park.

Norrie in action against Denmark’s Holger Rune

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s upcoming match?

Amazon Prime have all of the rights to the action in New York and will show Norrie’s fourth round match against Rublev.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who is Cameron Norrie’s opponent, Andrey Rublev?

Rublev, 24, is the world number 11 and has previously reached as high as world number 5 (September 2021). The Russian right-hander has 11 career titles to his name and has previously reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open (2021); French Open (2020, 2022) and the US Open (2017, 2020). He has also made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon (2021).

So far this tournament, Rublev has beaten Serbia’s Laslo Dere 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-4; South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 6-0 6-4 and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-2 7-6(7-3) 4-6 7-6(10-7).

Norrie and Rublev have played each other twice before, each winning one match. Rublev beat Norrie in St Petersburg 2020 while Norrie came out on top in San Diego in 2021.

Who will Cameron Norrie play next if he wins?

If Norrie is able to beat the ninth seed, he will face either Rafael Nadal or Frances Tiafoe. Nadal has won the US Open four times while America’s Tiafoe is currently seeded number 22 in the tournament.

The pair are set to play each other after Norrie’s clash in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at about 7pm.

What are Cameron Norrie’s odds?

Cameron Norrie is currently at 18/1 to win the tournament according to Oddschecker. After defeating the 2021 champion, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios is currently the tournament favourite with odds of 11/5.