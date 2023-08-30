Andy Murray is aiming to win the US Open for the second time in his career

The US Open is underway and Britain kicked off the year’s final major in fine fashion with six players successfully progressing to the second round of the competition.

Andy Murray was one of the big names who made an impression in the first round and the 2012 winner kept focus against combustible Frenchman Corentin Moutet to win 6-2 7-5 6-3 in an entertaining encounter.

In doing so the 36-year-old put behind any injury concerns leading into the tournament as he missed warmups in Toronto and Cincinnati with an abdominal strain.

Murray expressed his delight at his own individual performance and claimed that he is playing his best tennis since 2017.

He also praise his opponent Moutet. Murray said: "He is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he has so many different ways to disrupt you. He always causes a bit of chaos out there. I hope it was entertaining, there were a lot of fun points. I'm happy to get through because the second set was so tight."

Katie Boutler and Jodie Burrage also won plaudits as they claimed main draw victories in New York for the first time.

Boutler overcame France’s Diane Perry with a 6-4 6-0 win. This success was followed up by Cameron Norrie who recorded 6-3 6-2 6-2 victories over Russia's Alexander Shevchenko.

Jack Draper also progressed to the second round with a 6-1 6-4 6-3 against Moldova’s Radu Albot.

Elsewhere Dan Evans earned a 6-4 6-2 7-5 win against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan. While a successful day of British tennis was topped off by Burrage who recorded 6-3 6-4 victory over Russia's Anna Blinkova.

Burrage admitted that she felt real pressure to maintain Britain’s winning streak in the tournament.

She said: “I wish I hadn't known everyone else had won when I was going on court, but who knows, maybe it helped me," she said.