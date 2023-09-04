Novak Djokovic is hoping to win the 24th major title of his career and is into the US Open quarter finals - here is how to watch the tournament on UK TV

Tennis fans will be treated to some thrilling ties in the quarter-final of the US Open as the world’s best tennis players battle it out for glory in the final major of the year. Novak Djokovic is one of the names in contention for success and he produced a stunning performance against Borna Gojo to reach his 13th US Open quarter-final.

The 36-year-old showed no mercy to his opponent by recording a comfortable 6-2 7-5 6-4 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium as he chases down his 24th Grand Slam title. The Serb will meet top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final in a mouth-watering affair as he aims to improve on his 7-0 record in meetings.

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are scheduled to meet in the other quarter-final, while Carlos Alcaraz is also hoping to book his place in the last eight of the competition. But how can fans watch all of the quarter-final action and who are the main stars to watch out for in the US Open? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the US Open quarter-final?

The men and women’s US Open quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 September.

Who is through to the Quarter-finals of the US Open?

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Taylor Fritz in one of the standout clashes of the quarter-finals. The 23-time Grand Slam winner secured a comfortable victory in his round-of-16 tie with Borna Gojo. Fritz also recorded an impressive win against Dominic Stricker.

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will meet in the other quarter-final tie in an all-American affair. Jack Draper, Andrey Rubrev, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Arnald, Danil Medvedev, Alex Minaur, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner will battle it out for the remaining four quarter-final spots. The exact timings for the men's matches have not yet been determined.

The Women’s singles quarter-finals sees Sorana Cirstea take on Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff in the other tie. The remaining two fixtures have not yet been determined and fans will be treated to entertaining round of 16 ties between Peyton Stearns and Marketa Vondrousova, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Qinwen Zheng, Daria Kasatink and Aryna Sabalenka.

How to watch the US Open quarter-finals?