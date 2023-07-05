Jodie Burrage back in action as rain delays play on Day Two of Wimbledon Championships

After a day of much disappointment at Wimbledon, the tournament organisers have now had to fit in the remaining first round matches into Day Three’s schedule. The rain came in early as Katie Boulter, Britain’s number one tennis star, was in action against Daria Saville and the Nottingham Open winner must now wait to continue her first round battle as she takes to Court 18 later on today.

With Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie both recording successes in their first round fixtures yesterday, Tuesday 4 July, they will await to find out who they will face in the second round of the British Grand Slam Championships.

Tournament favourite Novak Djokovic will head to Centre Court once again later today as he continues his campaign to secure a record-continuing 24th Grand Slam.

Here is the order of play for Wednesday 5 July on respective courts:

Centre Court, from 1.30pm:

D Kasatkina vs J Burrage

I Swiatek vs S Sorribes Tormo

J Thompson vs N Djokovic

Court 1, from 1pm:

D Medvedev vs A Fery (first round)

H Watson vs B Krejcikova (first round)

J Sinner vs D Schwartzman

Court 2, from 11am:

M Sakkari vs M Kostyuk (first round)

T Fritz vs Y Hanfmann (first round)

D Thiem vs S Tsitsipas (first round)

A Zverev vs G Brouwer (first round)

N Podoroska vs V Azarenka

Court 3, from 11am:

F Tiafoe vs Y Wu (first round)

H Rune vs G Loffhagen (first round)

S Kartal vs M Keys (first round)

J Paolini vs P Kvitova (first round)

A Rublev s A Karatsev

Court 12, from 11am:

Y Putintseva vs B Haddad Maia (first round)

R Albot vs D Shapovalov (first round)

L Sonego vs M Berrettini (first round)

K Muchova vs J Niemeier (first round)

J Choinski vs H Hurkacz

Court 18, from 11am:

G Dimitrov vs S Shimabukuro (first round)

D Saville vs K Boulter (first round)

K Pliskova vs N Stevanovic (first round)

K Coppejans vs A De Minaur (first round)

L Musetti vs J Munar

Court 4, from 11am:

S Zhang vs D Vekic (first round)

Z Bai vs Y Bonaventure (first round)

S Mochizuki vs T Paul (first round)

M Arnaldi vs R Carballes Baena (first round)

Court 5, from 11am:

C Osorio vs E Cocciaretto (first round)

A Muller vs A Rinderknech (first round)

C Eubanks vs T Monteiro (first round)

M Cecchinato vs N Jarry (first round

X Wang vs S Kenin

Court 6, from 11am:

A Kontaveit vs L Stefanini (first round)

V Gracheva vs C Giorgi (first round)

M Giron vs H Dellien (first round)

Y Wickmayer vs A Blinkova (first round)

T Barrios Vera vs D Goffin

Court 7, from 11am:

A Popyrin vs D Stricker (first round)

M Brengle vs S Errani (first round)

A Mannarino vs A Shevchenko (first round)

I Begu vs R Marino (first round)

M Marterer vs M Mmoh

Court 8, from 11am:

S Cirstea vs T Maria (first round)

H Mayot vs B Bonzi (first round)

B Pera vs V Tomova (first round)

M Cressy vs L Djere (first round)

A Bublik vs J Wolf

Court 9, from 11am:

L Harris vs G Barrere (first round)

I Ivashka v F Coria (first round)

C O’Connell vs H Medjedovic (first round)

V Golubic vs A Schmiedlova (first round)

A Parks vs A Bogdan

Court 10, from 11am:

J Cristian vs L Bronzetti (first round)

R Bautista Agut vs R Safiullin (first round)

N Hibino vs A Cornet (first round)

M Huesler vs Y Watanuki (first round)

A Sasnovich vs N Parrizas Diaz (first round)

Court 11, from 11am:

J Lehecka vs S Ofner (first round)

K Juvan vs M Betova (first round)

C Zhao vs T Korpatsch (first round)

J Kubler vs U Humbert (first round)

K Siniakova vs L Tsurenko

Court 14, from 11am:

S Stephens vs R Peterson (first round)

G Pella vs B Coric (first round)

B Shelton vs T Daniel (first round)

A Bondar vs B Andreescu (first round)

D Parry vs P Martic

Court 15, from 11am:

F Cerundolo vs N Borges (first round)

A Riske-Amritraj vs P Badosa (first round)

M Fucsovics vs T Griekspoor (first round)

L Noskova vs D Galfi (first round)

Court 16, from 11am:

M Raonic vs D Novak (first round)

A Potapova vs C Naef (first round)

M Andreeva vs X Wang (first round)

J Bouzas Maneiro vs A Kalinina (first round)

A Davidovich Fokina vs A Fils (first round)

Court 17, from 11am:

D Collins vs J Grabher (first round)

E Alexandrova vs E Navarro (first round)

G Minnen vs J Ostapenko (first round)

J Vesely vs S Korda (first round)

Z Zhang vs B Van de Zandschulp (first round)

To be arranged: