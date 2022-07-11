Novak Djokovic will hope to defend his Wimbledon title once again in 2023.

The Serbian World number one Novak Djokovic defeated the Australian firecracker Nick Kyrgios to win his eighth Wimbledon title yesterday, Sunday 10 July 2022.

The final took place the day after Elena Rybakina became the first Khazakstani woman to win Wimbledon, after beating Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s three set final.

Not only was this Djokovic’s eigth Wimbledon title but it was the 35-year-old Serbian’s 21st Grand Slam overall, edging him closer to Rafael Nadal’s total of 22.

Djokovic defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-final in a gritting four set match before facing the controversial character of Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.

The two have had a fractitious relationship in recent years and this year’s tournament has been filled with more outbursts from the 27-year-old Australian.

However they then produced a nail-biting final that saw Djokovic fight back from one set down to defeat his rival and claim his 21st Grand Slam win.

Due to the Serbian’s vaccination status, Wimbledon is one of only two Grand Slams Djokovic can compete in, and therefore fans will be already raring to see what he can bring to next year’s tournament.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2023 tournament...

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will host the British Grand Slam from 3 July 2023 until the 16 July 2023.

Sue Barker will retire after this tournament after 30 years presenting Wimbledon

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon 2023

The public ballot for Wimbledon 2023 will be run fully online.

The ballot was not available in the same manner for the 2022 tournament due to Covid-19 but will be back for next year’s tournament and in order to receive information about it, fans can sign up to myWimbledon.

This will not give you the oppoortunity to buy tickets, but will register your interest in a draw.

How much will Wimbledon 2023’s prize money be?

The exact amount for next year’s tournament has not been announced, however it is likely to either be the same or in excess of this year’s amount which was £2 million for the winners.

Finalists received £1,05 million and semi-finalists received £535,000.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023?

The BBC will still have the rights for Wimbledon 2023. They have the rights until 2027 at least although next year’s tournament will see a new presenter after Sue Barker retired after 30 years in the role.

Will Novak Djokovic return for the 2023 tournament?

Due to Djokovic’s vaccination status, it is unlikely he will be able to compete at the US Open later this year or the Australian Open next January.

This may change, but as the guidelines in both countries currently dictate, it will not be possible for the Serbian to compete.

Therefore, it is highly likely that Djokovic will look to target both the French Open and Wimbledon to reach Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam total.

It is also hoped that 20 Grand Slam winner and eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer will return to the grass courts for next year’s tournament.

When is the next Grand Slam in 2022?

Emma Raducanu will begin her defence of the US Open on Monday 29 August.

The US Open is the fourth Grand Slam of the year and will be played for the first two weeks in September, culminating with the final on Sunday 11 September 2022.

At present, the US Tennis Association will allow for Russian players to compete, therefore allowing for last year’s Champion Daniil Medvedev to defend his title.