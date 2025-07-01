Tennis legend Novak Djokovic faces Alexandre Müller in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 in a clash on Centre Court today (July 1)

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wimbledon 2025 campaign will get underway for both men later this afternoon, with both hoping to scoop a win in the match-up. Djokovic, 38, has previously stated that he will be seeking a record-matching eight title at Wimbledon this year, hoping to fend off stars such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz who have been sweeping up Grand Slam titles in recent years.

However, he must get past Alexandre Müller to kick off his tournament in the right way. And Müller has some hope that he could cause a huge upset on Centre Court when he takes on one of the greatest players of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told ATPTour.com: “There is always a chance [against Djokovic]. He’s human like me and I’m going to start by attacking his physique. We will see, he’s the greatest player in history and here at Wimbledon, he has some amazing stats. But I will give my best and we will see.”

Alexandre Müller faces seven-time WImbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the first round of this year's tournament. | AFP via Getty Images

Who is Alexandre Müller?

Müller, 28, is a French tennis player who currently sits at 41 in the ATP world rankings. The sport star reached a career high rank of 39 in April 2025 and is currently the fourth-ranked French player.

He turned professional in 2014 and has seen most of his career success in the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour and ATP Challenger Tour. Across both circuits, he has won 17 singles and doubles titles.

Müller’s furthest progression in Wimbledon has seen him reach the second round, which he did in both 2023 and 2024. He has also reached the second round in the US Open, Australian Open, and French Open.

To date, Müller has netted prize money of $3.2m throughout his career.