Britain’s Jack Draper will launch his Wimbledon 2025 campaign with a first round match against Sebastián Báez.

The match-up will take place on Court 1 at the All England Club on Tuesday, July 1 at around 4.30pm. Jack is hoping to make his mark on the tournament this year after success on the ATP Tour, and will be hoping to reach the height of Andy Murray by winning on home turf.

But it might not be as easy as he would hope as he was drawn against one of the highest ranked players available to him in the first round. Draper faces Sebastián Báez in today’s match and could probe to be formidable opponent to the British hopeful.

Sebastián Báez faces Jack Draper in the first round of Wimbledon 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about Sebastián Báez before he takes on Jack Draper on Court 1.

Who is Sebastián Báez?

Sebastián Báez, 24, hails from Argentina, where is currently the second-ranked player in the country. Báez currently sits at 38 in the ATP world rankings, and reached a career high rank of 18 in June 2024.

The tennis star has won seven ATP singles titles throughout his career. His current career record is 104 wins to 100 losses.

The furthest progression he has gained at the Wimbledon championships is to the second round in 2022. He also reached the second round at the French Open in 2022 and 2024, and progressed one round further at the US open in 2023 and the Australian Open in 2024.

According to ATPTour.com, Báez, who turned pro in 2018, has netted more than $5.4m in prize money throughout his career.

Sebastián Báez’s match against Jack Draper will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 4.30pm.