Thurles Racecourse in Ireland is to close with immediate effect.

On Friday, owner Riona Molony announced the family’s decision to retire from racing at the Tipperary track. It is an iconic venue steeped in history and tradition.

Thurles Racecourse has long been a cornerstone of National Hunt racing in Ireland. The first recorded race-meeting at Thurles took place in 1732 and it has been in the hands of the Molony family since the early 1900s. Riona’s late father Pierce took over form this father Doctor Paddy Molony in 1974, and together with their family they have worked hard at the business for the last 50 years.

Over those years many Cheltenham Festival winners have also won and raced at the track, including two-time Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle, Champion Chase winner Newmill and Gold Cup hero Sizing John. Sadly it is also the place where jockey Michael O’Sullivan took a fall that cost him his life in February.

Thurles was due to host 11 fixtures in the 2025-26 season, but will not hold any more meetings. It is the first racecourse in Ireland to close since Tralee shut its doors in 2008.

Speaking about their decision, Ms Molony said: “It has been an honour and a privilege for our family to have run Thurles Racecourse, and I am officially announcing our retirement today. We are very proud of the immense contribution our family has made to racing and we are most grateful to our extended racecourse family, our dedicated staff, generous sponsors, loyal patrons and the wider racing community for all your support.

"Horseracing is part of the fabric of our family, and we have been very fortunate to have made so many great friends within the industry over the years. My family and I look forward to going racing with you again, as spectators.

“Since my beloved husband Pierce passed away in 2015, with the help of our four daughters Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie and Kate and our wonderful staff, we’ve managed to keep the show on the road and I know he would be very proud of us for that. The girls all have their own families, careers and lives to live. Ever increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business has also been a major factor.”

"We're going to enjoy this time together and relax now the decision is made and the news is out before we consider our options."