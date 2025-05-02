Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Villa Park will host England’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra in September.

Tuchel’s men will travel to Birmingham for their fixture against the minnows on September 6. It will be England’s second successive match away from the national stadium as they play Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in June, three days after the reverse fixture against Andorra, which is being played in Barcelona.

Tuchel said: “We are excited to play at Villa Park; another stadium full of history. I know from my own visits to the stadium this season that it is capable of creating an outstanding atmosphere and is located close to St. George’s Park which is a positive for our preparation.

“We hope to be able to generate another special atmosphere and create a memorable occasion for all fans.” England have not played at Aston Villa’s home since a 0-0 friendly draw with the Netherlands in February 2005.

Villa Park will host England’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra in September. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Villa Park was due to host England’s final European Championship warm-up match in June 2020, but the friendly against Romania had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. England won their opening two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley in Tuchel’s first games in charge in March.

They travel to Barcelona to take on Andorra on June 7 and can take a major step to sealing their place at the 2026 World Cup. Tuchel’s side will next play at the national stadium in a friendly against Wales on October 9.

Aston Villa posted on social media: “Villa Park will host England men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday 6 September (5pm kick-off). It will be the first time in over 20 years that the home of Aston Villa has hosted a senior men’s international.”