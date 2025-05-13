World Champion Marten Van Riel headlines stellar Vancouver T100 Triathlon field

The Vancouver T100 Triathlon will take place on 14-15 June | Supplied by World Triathletes Organisation

World Athletics and the Professional Triathletes Organisation announced a competitive men's line-up for the Vancouver T100 Triathlon

World Champion Marten Van Riel will lead a top class men’s start list for the new Vancouver T100 Triathlon on 14-15 June.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and World Triathlon announced that Van Riel, the 2024 T100 World Champion, will be among a stellar field in Vancouver this summer.

The Belgian, who finished third in the opening T100 race in Singapore last month, will be one of the leading contenders as the T100 heads to Canada for the first time.

He will renew his battle with compatriot Jelle Geens, who was the only man to beat him over 100km in 2024 but DNF-ed in Singapore after dropping out on the run.

Dutch flier Youri Keulen made a strong start to his 2025 T100 campaign, finishing fourth on Singapore’s Marina Bay course and will be hoping to get onto the podium in Vancouver.

Others who will fancy their chances on a course that offers a sea swim on Locarno Beach include American Sam Long, Spain’s Antonio Benito Lopez, Germany’s Rico Bogen and Justus Nieschlag and Italian Gregory Barnaby.

The line up of contracted men racing in their T100 Race To Qatar rankings order is here and below:

Marten Van Riel (BEL) Youri Keulen (NED) Gregory Barnaby (ITA) Antonio Benito Lopez (ESP) Sam Long (USA) Mika Noodt (GER) Rico Bogen (GER) Justus Nieschlag (GER) Nicolas Mann (GER) Jelle Geens (BEL) Jason West (USA) Kyle Smith (NZL) Morgan Pearson (USA) Pieter Heemeryck (BEL)

The remaining slots will be taken by Wildcards who will be announced on T100 social channels at the end of this week. The contracted T100 women racing in Vancouver were announced on Monday 12th May.

The Vancouver T100 Triathlon will be a multisport festival and also give the opportunity for amateurs of all ages and abilities to get involved.

As well as the chance for amateurs to also race over the new 100km distance (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run), there are Sprint and Junior Super Sprint distance triathlons as well as a new, free Sun Up 5k run at 7am local time that will get everyone moving and is then followed by post-run yoga session powered by lululemon.

Places for all the events are going quickly. To secure your spot go to https://t100triathlon.com/vancouver/participate/.

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour got under way in Singapore last month (5-6 April) when professionals Kate Waugh of Great Britain and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde produced two world class performances to win and take the lead in the T100 Race To Qatar Rankings.

Earlier this month, the PTO announced a new Gold Coast T100 Triathlon for 21-22 March, 2026.