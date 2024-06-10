Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six UK airports have temporarily reintroduced the 100ml liquid limit despite scrapping it when new scanners were installed

Six UK airports have temporarily reintroduced the 100ml liquid limit while “updates and changes are made to the scanning equipment”. The change came into effect from midnight on Sunday (9 June) and will affect passengers travelling from London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, Southend and Teesside airports.

All of the airports have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which had allowed them to scrap the rule. The hi-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags.

The government originally told all UK airports to upgrade to the new scanners by 2022, but the deadline was later moved to 1 June 2024. Major airports were subsequently allowed to miss the 1 June roll-out date.

The transport secretary, Mark Harper, said airline passengers should “check with their airport what the rules are” on carrying liquids over 100ml amid some confusion over the restrictions. He told BBC Breakfast on Saturday (8 June): “The announcement we’ve made, which comes into force from midnight tonight, actually only affects six regional airports and about six per cent of those travelling. For most passengers, actually, the rules haven’t changed at all yet and won’t therefore change tonight.

“People should just check with their airport what the rules are, or the processes are, at a particular airport. We’ve reintroduced that rule while updates and changes are made to the scanning equipment at airports to make sure we can continue delivering our world-leading levels of aviation security. It’s a temporary measure and we will set out when that can be reversed in due course.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers. For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged. Passengers should continue to check security requirements with their departure airport before travelling.”

The six smaller airports had met the deadline and removed the 100ml rule. Most UK airports, including London Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, still have the restrictions on liquids in place as their new scanners are not yet in place. Bristol Airport was scheduled to scrap the 100ml limit on liquids being allowed in carry-on baggage from 14 June. However, that will now be delayed.