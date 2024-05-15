Beach holidays Spain: 30 beaches in popular holiday destinations including Marbella, Mallorca and Canary Islands stripped of Blue Flag status
Thirty beaches in Spain, including those in popular holiday destinations Marbella, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands, have lost their blue flag status. In order to have the Blue Flag status beaches must meet strict criteria that includes having excellent water quality, compliance with Coastal Law and essential services such as lifeguards and toilets.
According to The Olive Press, three beaches in Andalucia were stripped of the status as well as four in the Balaeric Islands, three in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, seven in Catalonia, six in the Valencian Community, four in Galicia and two in Murcia. Marbella’s Adelfas Alicate and Cadiz’s Tres Piedras-La Ballena in Chipiona were also stripped of the status.
Alicante lost the status for five of its beaches including La Cala, L'Alfàs de Pi, Playa del Albir, Casa Estaca beach, Santa Pola, and Teulada beach. Mallorca also lost the status for four of its beaches including Cala Ferrera in Feltantix, Can Picafort in Santa Margalida, Cala Lombards in Santanyi and Es Port in Ses Salines.
However, it is not all doom and gloom as Alicante gained three new Blue Flag beaches including Dels Torres, Pobla Marina and Rabdels. Out of 694 applications for the awards, 638 beaches were awarded the status representing an impressive 91% approval rate. Spain was followed by Greece in second place in the global ranking of Blue Flag beaches, with the country having 596 Blue Flags.
Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez Grau, said: "We have been the country with the most blue flags in the world for three uninterrupted decades and will continue to do so this year. 15 percent of the blue flag beaches in the world are in Spain.
