Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty beaches in Spain including in popular holiday destinations Marbella, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands, have been stripped of their Blue Flag status

Thirty beaches in Spain, including those in popular holiday destinations Marbella, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands, have lost their blue flag status. In order to have the Blue Flag status beaches must meet strict criteria that includes having excellent water quality, compliance with Coastal Law and essential services such as lifeguards and toilets.

According to The Olive Press, three beaches in Andalucia were stripped of the status as well as four in the Balaeric Islands, three in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, seven in Catalonia, six in the Valencian Community, four in Galicia and two in Murcia. Marbella’s Adelfas Alicate and Cadiz’s Tres Piedras-La Ballena in Chipiona were also stripped of the status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicante lost the status for five of its beaches including La Cala, L'Alfàs de Pi, Playa del Albir, Casa Estaca beach, Santa Pola, and Teulada beach. Mallorca also lost the status for four of its beaches including Cala Ferrera in Feltantix, Can Picafort in Santa Margalida, Cala Lombards in Santanyi and Es Port in Ses Salines.

Thirty beaches in Spain including in popular holiday destinations Marbella, Mallorca, and the Canary Islands, have been stripped of their Blue Flag status. (Photo: Getty Images)

However, it is not all doom and gloom as Alicante gained three new Blue Flag beaches including Dels Torres, Pobla Marina and Rabdels. Out of 694 applications for the awards, 638 beaches were awarded the status representing an impressive 91% approval rate. Spain was followed by Greece in second place in the global ranking of Blue Flag beaches, with the country having 596 Blue Flags.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez Grau, said: "We have been the country with the most blue flags in the world for three uninterrupted decades and will continue to do so this year. 15 percent of the blue flag beaches in the world are in Spain.