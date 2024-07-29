Jet2 flights: Passengers left 'traumatised' after '40 people' turned a flight from Birmingham Airport to Ibiza 'into a party'
A Jet2 passenger said there were crowds of "shouting, swearing and drinking" on a flight from Birmingham Airport to Ibiza. John Williams, 50, was on the flight to Ibiza with his son, daughter and wife to celebrate a family birthday.
He claimed that after they had been in the air for 25 minutes, around 40 people, divided into two groups, got up and started causing chaos in the aisle. He said passengers were stood up, shouting and moving around each other in the middle of the plane and ignoring safety signs to fasten seatbelts.
John told BirminghamLive: "We were flying out for the weekend to celebrate my girl's 13th birthday on July 13. Unfortunately the flight out was the worst flight I have experienced in over 40 years of flying. My little girl was left traumatised.
"A flight attendant working called it a fun bus. Over 30 passengers used the flight as a party; drinking excessively, swearing, shouting, throwing items down the aisle, blocking other passengers. Basically the flight attendants did nothing to stop the disruptive dangerous behaviour.”
John claimed that flight staff continuing to serve alcohol which "fuelled" the chaos. He added: "It was absolutely disgusting. My son was angry, my daughter was anxious. These people were throwing things in the aisle, the staff did nothing about it. It was incredible to watch.”
John said he contacted Jet2 in writing about his concerns on July 13, and was told they had received the complaint and would be looking into it. He said he then rang customer services on July 24 but was told he had to wait up to 28 days. BirminghamLive approached Jet2 with John's concerns. NationalWorld has also contacted Jet2 for comment.
