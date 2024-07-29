Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers have said they were left “traumatised” after a Jet2 flight from Birmingham Airport was “turned into a party”.

A Jet2 passenger said there were crowds of "shouting, swearing and drinking" on a flight from Birmingham Airport to Ibiza. John Williams, 50, was on the flight to Ibiza with his son, daughter and wife to celebrate a family birthday.

He claimed that after they had been in the air for 25 minutes, around 40 people, divided into two groups, got up and started causing chaos in the aisle. He said passengers were stood up, shouting and moving around each other in the middle of the plane and ignoring safety signs to fasten seatbelts.

Passengers have said they were left “traumatised” after a Jet2 flight from Birmingham Airport was “turned into a party”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

John told BirminghamLive: "We were flying out for the weekend to celebrate my girl's 13th birthday on July 13. Unfortunately the flight out was the worst flight I have experienced in over 40 years of flying. My little girl was left traumatised.

"A flight attendant working called it a fun bus. Over 30 passengers used the flight as a party; drinking excessively, swearing, shouting, throwing items down the aisle, blocking other passengers. Basically the flight attendants did nothing to stop the disruptive dangerous behaviour.”

John claimed that flight staff continuing to serve alcohol which "fuelled" the chaos. He added: "It was absolutely disgusting. My son was angry, my daughter was anxious. These people were throwing things in the aisle, the staff did nothing about it. It was incredible to watch.”