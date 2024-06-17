Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular beach in the Canary Islands was forced to close to holidaymakers after a massive shark was spotted in the waters

Melenara Beach was closed to swimming on Saturday (15 June) - police rushed to the island’s east coast after the alarm was raised around 5pm.

Young girls screamed as the shark reportedly sped towards the shore with its fin visible above the water. Lifeguards cleared the sea and raised the red flag.

Footage showed children running to safety as the shark approached the shore before turning back. A man was seen holding a child safely on the sand as the shark came near.

A Telde Council spokesman said: “It’s important people stay calm and follow the instructions of the lifeguards and the authorities.” Jet skis were used to search for the shark but it was not found. It was uncertain this morning if the red flag would remain in place.

The shark was identified locally as a hammerhead shark, which can grow up to 20ft long. While most hammerhead species are harmless to humans, they are aggressive hunters. Shark sightings are generally uncommon in the Canary Islands.