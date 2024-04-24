Strict alcohol rules apply to all-inclusive trips in Magaluf, El Arenal and San Antonio (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunseekers heading to Spain need to know about the rules governing all-inclusive drinks at some resorts, as there are limits on the number of beverages that are allowed in a day.

Most parts of Spain have not introduced such limits, but some in the Balearics - including El Arenal, Playa de Palma, and Magaluf in Majorca, as well as San Antonio in Ibiza - have set a cap of six drinks a day.

Under these regulations, visitors can still enjoy up to three alcoholic drinks with their lunchtime meal and three with their evening meal, with the option to purchase additional drinks at their own expense.

Spanish local authorities brought in the measures to address concerns over excessive drinking in 'party' hotspots, often leading to disturbances and public safety issues. The new rules also prohibit cheap 'happy hour' promotions, party boats, and organised bar crawls that encourage heavy alcohol consumption.

These restrictions primarily apply to areas attended by younger crowds seeking lively nightlife experiences. Other parts of the Balearic Islands for families, couples, and friends will remain unaffected by these limitations.

Henry Sunley, managing director at Travel Republic, has also advised tourists to be aware of recent restrictions on pub and restaurant terraces in Alicante, where closure is mandated by midnight for nine months of the year, with extended curfews during peak tourist season.

