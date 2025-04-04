'I'm a travel expert - invest in this £7 hack to avoid £75 fine in airport and excessive charges'

As summer draws nearer, millions of Brits will begin looking forward to a much-needed holiday, and for those who haven’t booked yet, will be looking to secure a last-minute bargain.

To combat this, Ian McIlrath, Managing Director at ski tour operators Ski Solutions has revealed a unique ‘hack’ to help holidaymakers avoid being stung in the airport with excessive baggage charges. It is a £7 hack that could save an on the spot charge of £75. Mr McIlrath said: "One of the most common surprises holidaymakers face when booking a holiday is the additional cost of baggage.

“While many think their checked bags are included, airlines often charge hefty fees for oversized or added luggage, and ski equipment in particular can quickly push a traveller’s baggage into the overweight or oversized categories. Clever 'hacks’ can make a significant difference in keeping costs down and prevent being stung at the departure gate.

“Being mindful of these costs and the ways to avoid them ensures that your holiday begins without any unnecessary financial surprises." Mr McIlrath advises: “Some airlines will charge up to £75 for a slightly oversized hand luggage bag at the boarding gate, even if yours is just a centimetre or two out of the allowed dimensions.

“These bags then have to be placed in the hold, meaning you’ll have to wait for your intended carry-on at the other side. Failure to accept this means you may face the threat of not being able to fly altogether and can often leave holidaymakers in a messy situation.

“To combat this, you can find airline specific cabin bags online, typically for less than £7 on retailers such as Amazon. These are designed to be the maximum size specification certain airlines will allow on board, meaning you get optimum luggage space but also don’t end up having to fork out for any extra baggage charges at the gate. Spending £7 to later save yourself £75 feels like a good decision!”.

