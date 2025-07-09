The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for destinations Poland, Germany, Lithuania ahead of the summer holidays.

The Foreign Office has issued new warnings for the destinations after Poland reintroduced temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania in response to public concerns over irregular migration. The measures came into force at midnight on Sunday and will last until 5 August.

There have been far-right protests in Poland and anti-immigration campaigners have claimed that Germany is sending people to Poland despite them not having originally entered Germany via Poland, in contravention of EU rules. German authorities have denied this. Poland’s controls are being carried out by hundreds of extra police officers and soldiers on 52 border crossings with Germany and 13 with Lithuania.

Germany’s government commissioner for Poland, Knut Abraham, described the border controls as a “heavy burden” for the border region. “This is not a good day for German-Polish relations,” he said. “Intensifying controls at the German-Polish border will not be the solution to the migration problem.”

The new Foreign Office alert for Poland reads: “From 7 July 2025, Polish border guards will implement controls at the German and Lithuanian borders for entry into Poland. Border checkpoints may close or impose restrictions at short notice and other disruption is possible. Check the Polish Border Guards guidance (in Polish) and follow the instructions of the Polish authorities if you are in these areas.”

For Germany: “Poland has introduced border checks on the Germany/Poland border. Vehicles may be stopped and documentation checked. For further information see Poland Travel Advice.” For Lithuania the Foreign Office issues the same warning as Germany.