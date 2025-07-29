A man has appeared in court over his bomb threat mid-flight on board an easyJet plane from London Luton to Glasgow Airport.

Abhay Nayak, 41, was arrested after the plane landed in the Scottish city at about 8.20am on Sunday. Nayak, of Luton, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft.

He did not enter pleas to the two charges when he appeared before the court on Monday. Counter-terror police had initially assessed video footage of the alleged incident, however Nayak is not facing terrorism charges.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court within the next week. According to The Sun, the man began shouting after coming out of the lavatory, alarming the passengers in the flight.

He yelled, “I’m going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!” and chanted “Allahu Akbar.” A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Nayak is facing charges of assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft under UK air navigation laws. He has not been charged with terrorism-related offenses, and no explosives were found on the plane. According to a report by the New York Post, a witness claimed he had documents showing he was an Indian national with refugee status.