The popular holiday hotspot Greece has shut a popular tourist attraction.

Authorities have closed the Acropolis in Athens for several hours today (Tuesday 8 July) due to high temperatures. A Culture Ministry archaeological service announced the closure between 1pm and 5pm.

It comes as work restrictions remained in effect in other parts of Greece. Mandatory work breaks were imposed in several other regions, mostly on islands and parts of central Greece, where temperatures exceeded 40C.

The measures started on Monday for outdoor workers. Those who do not comply face a 2,000 euro (£1,728) fine per worker.

Authorities said the risk of wildfires, already “very high” across the eastern mainland, is expected to increase during the week. The UNESCO World Heritage website describes the Acropolis as the “greatest architectural and artistic complex bequeathed by Greek Antiquity to the world.”

It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Greece. Its closure on Tuesday - with highs of 38C expected in the city - is not the first time extreme heat has shut the popular attraction - having done so in June and last July.

Authorities said the closure was for "the safety of workers and visitors" at the site, which is visited by tens of thousands of people every day, totalling 4.5 million in 2024.