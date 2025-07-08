The popular tourist attraction in London, the British Museum, will be closed for one day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision comes at a time when London is packed with tourists. On its website, the museum says only: “We will be closed for a Museum event on 9 July. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

However, The Independent has seen a message that was sent on Monday to members of the British Museum. It says: “On Wednesday 9 July, the Museum will be closed for a Museum event. I appreciate this will be disappointing for anyone planning to visit that day and I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although no further details are available at this stage, I am very happy to discuss it further with Members following the event and we aim to be in contact with more information as soon as possible.”

The popular tourist attraction in London, the British Museum, will be closed for one day. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The message ends by highlighting “a range of online content this week”. Users have been speculating online about possible explanations.

The first is that the museum will close for French president Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to the UK. The broadcaster Hugh Sykes posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Related to Macron peut-être?”, while Alicia Hayes speculated: “Taking down the Elgin Marbles to handover to Greece?”

A travel blog account, Viaggieri Leggeri, suggested: “Jeff Bezos’ wedding reception, maybe?”. Many tourists are likely to be disappointed. On an average day last year, 17,900 people visited the attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Museum is a public museum dedicated to human history, art and culture located in the Bloomsbury area of London. Its permanent collection of eight million works is the largest in the world.