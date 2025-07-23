Popular tourist attractions in Greece including the Acropolis in Athens are closed this week due to ongoing extreme heat in the holiday hotspot.

The Acropolis and six other major archaeological sites in Athens will remain closed through Friday, July 25, due to the ongoing extreme heat, the Greek Culture Ministry announced Tuesday. In a statement issued by the Athens Ephorate of Antiquities, the following sites will be closed to the public: The Acropolis, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, Aristotle’s Lyceum, the Roman Agora, the Ancient Agora, and Hadrian’s Library.

The closure comes amid a prolonged and dangerous heatwave that has gripped much of Greece, particularly affecting urban centers. The National Meteorological Service has updated its emergency bulletin, predicting that Thursday and Friday will bring the highest temperatures yet.

Emergency health and safety measures have also been put in place for staff working at these sites or outdoors including delivery services, with efforts to mitigate the risks posed by the searing conditions. The closures aim to protect both visitors and employees from the severe health risks associated with the extreme temperatures.

According to the EMY, daytime temperatures will remain exceptionally high across the country in the coming days. The lowest nighttime temperatures will also remain elevated, especially in urban areas, ranging between 27°C and 29°C.

Starting Friday, strengthened northerly winds of up to 6 on the Beaufort scale are expected, mainly in eastern regions and across the Aegean. These winds will intensify further on Saturday, helping to gradually cool down temperatures across the country.