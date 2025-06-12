Thirty bodies have been recovered from a building at the crash site where the Air India plane plummeted, say rescue workers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of the plane crash, Reuters reports, citing rescue personnel at the site. More people were trapped inside, the rescue workers said.

The plane crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad - and now a senior police officer has said it crashed "at a doctors' hostel". The officer told the local ANI news agency that police were at the scene within three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline. Of the 242 passengers in total, 169 are Indians, seven are Portguese and one is Canadian.

Thirty bodies have been recovered from a building at the crash site where the Air India plane plummeted, say rescue workers. (Photo: AP) | AP

The airline said in a statement: “Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

In a statement following the incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.” He added he is being kept updated as the situation develops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King said he is also being updated on the incident. India’s federal health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said in a statement that “many people” were killed in the crash. The exact number has not yet been confirmed.