Most flights at Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Belfast airports have been cancelled as Storm Eowyn hits the UK.

Passengers have been urged to check with their airline before travelling to the airport. Severe weather alerts are in effect throughout the day today (Friday 24 January), with the most serious warning of life-threatening winds.

More than 200 flights have been cancelled across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports. A rare Met Office red warning is in force from 10am until 5pm, forecasting “flying debris resulting in danger to life”.

Passengers who are flying from these airports today are urged to check the airport’s website regarding the status of their flight and enquire with their airline. Dozens of departing and arrival flights from airports across Scotland are cancelled today.

Scots have been urged to stay indoors and not travel under what has been described as “exceptional circumstances” by STV meteorologist Sean Batty. Edinburgh Airport announced operations are limited for the safety of both passengers and staff.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “The decision to limit our operations is not taken lightly but the safety of our passengers and staff is paramount, and we urge them to follow Police Scotland’s advice. It is for airlines to decide whether they will operate flights and we will facilitate their operations where we are able to do so.

“This is a fluid situation, and we are working to understand the knock-on impact. We would ask people for their patience while we work through this. We will provide updates when we can but we would also advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.”

Aer Lingus said the storm to cause “significant travel disruption” to flights, with cancellations deemed “necessary”. An operator spokesperson said: “Due to severe weather warnings, some operational changes and flight cancellations are necessary across our network for Friday morning, with potential for further changes as the weather event unfolds.

“Customers whose flights are affected will be notified directly. We strongly advise customers to check www.aerlingus.com for the latest flight information.

“We also recommend that customers allow extra time when travelling to their departure airport. Safety is our top priority, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption.”

A Belfast International Airport spokesperson said: "PSNI have advised that people should not travel on roads within the Met Office’s Red weather warning area – passengers and staff are urged to follow that advice.

“The airport remains in conversations with airline partners and will seek to facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. Airlines will make decisions on the operations of their own flights. Passengers should continue to contact their airline for their latest flight information. This is a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours so passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow.”

The number of cancellations for each airport is:

Belfast International: 16 departures and 16 arrivals

Belfast City: 23 departures and 20 arrivals

Edinburgh: 74 departures and 72 arrivals

Glasgow: 40 departures and 41 arrivals

Aberdeen: 25 departures and 25 arrivals