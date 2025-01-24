Are ferries running today? Which services are cancelled amid Storm Eowyn - are Isle of Wight and Ireland routes axed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calmac Ferries on Scotland’s west coast and Steam Packet Ferries between Heysham and the Isle of Man have both announced that today’s (Friday 24 January) planned sailings had been cancelled. Red Funnel has cancelled several sailings from Southampton to the Isle of Wight due to the winds.
This includes the 6.05am, 6.40am and 7.15am Red Jet services to West Cowes, and the 6am service to East Cowes from Town Quay. A service update said: “Suspended between Southampton and East Cowes until further notice due to Storm Eowyn. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your journey.”
A number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan and Northern Ireland are also cancelled today. Those booked on to any of the affected sailings are advised not to travel to the area due to the impending red weather warning and long delays are expected.
Both Stena Line and P&O Ferries have cancelled all sailings from Cairnryan, in Dumfries and Galloway, until Friday evening at the earliest. Cairnryan is in part of the region covered by a red Met Office weather warning, with wind gusts of up to 100mph possible.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Those booked on to any of the affected sailings are advised not to travel to the area due to the impending red weather warning and long delays are expected. They should instead seek alternative travel options elsewhere.”
NorthLink has cancelled both north and southbound sailings tonight, across both freight and passenger services. The ferry operator has also pointed to disruption on Pentland Firth crossings.
Storm Éowyn is barrelling its way across the UK, cancelling rail services and flights, and is expected to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts. Rare red weather warnings have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as the Met Office anticipates gusts of up to 100mph along coastal areas. Already, Mace Head on the exposed Galway coast in Ireland recorded a gust of 108mph at 4am. In Wales, Aberdaron in Gwynedd hit 93mph and 70mph has been recorded in Cumbria.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.