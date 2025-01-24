Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost all sailings linking England, Wales and Scotland with the island of Ireland are cancelled due to Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calmac Ferries on Scotland’s west coast and Steam Packet Ferries between Heysham and the Isle of Man have both announced that today’s (Friday 24 January) planned sailings had been cancelled. Red Funnel has cancelled several sailings from Southampton to the Isle of Wight due to the winds.

This includes the 6.05am, 6.40am and 7.15am Red Jet services to West Cowes, and the 6am service to East Cowes from Town Quay. A service update said: “Suspended between Southampton and East Cowes until further notice due to Storm Eowyn. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan and Northern Ireland are also cancelled today. Those booked on to any of the affected sailings are advised not to travel to the area due to the impending red weather warning and long delays are expected.

Almost all sailings linking England, Wales and Scotland with the island of Ireland are cancelled due to Storm Eowyn. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Both Stena Line and P&O Ferries have cancelled all sailings from Cairnryan, in Dumfries and Galloway, until Friday evening at the earliest. Cairnryan is in part of the region covered by a red Met Office weather warning, with wind gusts of up to 100mph possible.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Those booked on to any of the affected sailings are advised not to travel to the area due to the impending red weather warning and long delays are expected. They should instead seek alternative travel options elsewhere.”

NorthLink has cancelled both north and southbound sailings tonight, across both freight and passenger services. The ferry operator has also pointed to disruption on Pentland Firth crossings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Éowyn is barrelling its way across the UK, cancelling rail services and flights, and is expected to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts. Rare red weather warnings have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as the Met Office anticipates gusts of up to 100mph along coastal areas. Already, Mace Head on the exposed Galway coast in Ireland recorded a gust of 108mph at 4am. In Wales, Aberdaron in Gwynedd hit 93mph and 70mph has been recorded in Cumbria.