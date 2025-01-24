Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Eowyn is wrecking the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of people across Britain and Ireland as winds top 100mph.

Flights have been axed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as the “exceptional” storm poses a danger to life in parts of the UK today (Friday 24 January). While London and the South-East has escaped the rare red warning issued by the Met Office, Storm Eowyn is still having a significant impact on travel in the region.

Airlines are having to cancel dozens of flights. Here is a list of cancelled departures at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton airports:

Heathrow

* 7.50am Aer Lingus flight EI151 to Dublin

* 7.55am British Airways flight BA1306 to Aberdeen

* 8.00am United Airlines flight UA883 to New York

* 8.25am British Airways flight BA830 to Dublin

* 8.25am British Airways flight BA1442 to Edinburgh

* 8.30am Lufthansa flight LH925 to Frankfurt

* 8.45am Loganair flight LM652 to Derry

* 8.50 Eurowings flight EW461 to Colgone

* 8.50 Aer Lingus flight EI153 to Dublin

* 8.55 British Airways flight BA1418 to Belfast

* 8.55 Air France flight AF7551 to Nice

* 9.00 Swiss International Airlines flight LX353 to Geneva

* 9.05 British Airways flight BA1498 to Glasgow

*9.10 United Airlines flight UA905 to New York City

*9.20 British Airways flight BA1456 to Edinburgh

*9.45 Aer Lingus flight EI711 to Cork

*9.45 Loganair flight LM622 to Dundee

* 9.50 Aer Lingus flight EI155 to Dublin

* 10.00 Aer Lingus flight EI381 to Shannon

*10.10 British Airways flight BA1326 to Newcastle-upon-Tyne

*10.55 British Airways flight BA1310 to Aberdeen

*10.55 British Airways flight BA834 to Dublin

*11.00 Aer Lingus flight EI915 to Knock

*11.20 British Airways flight BA1434 to Edinburgh

*11.25 British Airways flight BA1482 to Glasgow

Gatwick

*8.00 easyjet flight EZY818 to Belfast

*8.20 easjet flight EZY862 to Glasgow

*8.30 Ryanair flight FR112 to Dublin

*8.50 easyjet flight EZY800 to Belfast City

* 9.00 British Airways flight BA2166 to Tampa

* 9.00 American Airlines flight AA6209 to Tampa

* 9.00 Iberia flight IB4682 to Tampa

*9.25 Ryanair flight FR114 to Dublin

*10.00 easyjet flight EZY854 to Edinburgh

Stansted

*9.00 Ryanair flight RK129 to Belfast International

*9.05 easyjet flight EZY412 to Glasgow

*9.20 Ryanair flight FR256 to Dublin

*11.10 Ryanair flight FR210 to Dublin

Luton

No cancellations announced, check your airline for updates

London City

*9.10 British Airways flight BA4462 to Dublin

*9.25 Swiss Airlines flight LX461 to Zurich

*9.40 British Airways flight BA2216 to Edinburgh

*10.10 British Airways flight BA7027 to Berlin

*11.00 British Airways flight BA8704 to Edinburgh