Are flights cancelled from Heathrow and Gatwick Airport today? Latest updates on London airports amid Storm Eowyn - affected arrivals and departures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Flights have been axed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as the “exceptional” storm poses a danger to life in parts of the UK today (Friday 24 January). While London and the South-East has escaped the rare red warning issued by the Met Office, Storm Eowyn is still having a significant impact on travel in the region.
Airlines are having to cancel dozens of flights. Here is a list of cancelled departures at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton airports:
Heathrow
- * 7.50am Aer Lingus flight EI151 to Dublin
- * 7.55am British Airways flight BA1306 to Aberdeen
- * 8.00am United Airlines flight UA883 to New York
- * 8.25am British Airways flight BA830 to Dublin
- * 8.25am British Airways flight BA1442 to Edinburgh
- * 8.30am Lufthansa flight LH925 to Frankfurt
- * 8.45am Loganair flight LM652 to Derry
- * 8.50 Eurowings flight EW461 to Colgone
- * 8.50 Aer Lingus flight EI153 to Dublin
- * 8.55 British Airways flight BA1418 to Belfast
- * 8.55 Air France flight AF7551 to Nice
- * 9.00 Swiss International Airlines flight LX353 to Geneva
- * 9.05 British Airways flight BA1498 to Glasgow
- *9.10 United Airlines flight UA905 to New York City
- *9.20 British Airways flight BA1456 to Edinburgh
- *9.45 Aer Lingus flight EI711 to Cork
- *9.45 Loganair flight LM622 to Dundee
- * 9.50 Aer Lingus flight EI155 to Dublin
- * 10.00 Aer Lingus flight EI381 to Shannon
- *10.10 British Airways flight BA1326 to Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- *10.55 British Airways flight BA1310 to Aberdeen
- *10.55 British Airways flight BA834 to Dublin
- *11.00 Aer Lingus flight EI915 to Knock
- *11.20 British Airways flight BA1434 to Edinburgh
- *11.25 British Airways flight BA1482 to Glasgow
Gatwick
- *8.00 easyjet flight EZY818 to Belfast
- *8.20 easjet flight EZY862 to Glasgow
- *8.30 Ryanair flight FR112 to Dublin
- *8.50 easyjet flight EZY800 to Belfast City
- * 9.00 British Airways flight BA2166 to Tampa
- * 9.00 American Airlines flight AA6209 to Tampa
- * 9.00 Iberia flight IB4682 to Tampa
- *9.25 Ryanair flight FR114 to Dublin
- *10.00 easyjet flight EZY854 to Edinburgh
Stansted
- *9.00 Ryanair flight RK129 to Belfast International
- *9.05 easyjet flight EZY412 to Glasgow
- *9.20 Ryanair flight FR256 to Dublin
- *11.10 Ryanair flight FR210 to Dublin
Luton
No cancellations announced, check your airline for updates
London City
- *9.10 British Airways flight BA4462 to Dublin
- *9.25 Swiss Airlines flight LX461 to Zurich
- *9.40 British Airways flight BA2216 to Edinburgh
- *10.10 British Airways flight BA7027 to Berlin
- *11.00 British Airways flight BA8704 to Edinburgh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.