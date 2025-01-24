Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn is having an impact on travel across Greater Manchester.

Manchester Airport is being impacted by high winds and the site is recommending passengers to check with their airlines ahead of travelling. A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued by the Met Office across Greater Manchester. This is set to remain in place until midnight tonight (January 24).

Manchester Airport gave an update to passengers on social media last night. The airport said: “High winds are expected across the UK due to storm Eowyn. If you are due to travel from Manchester Airport, please check with your airline for up to date flight information. Road and rail services may also be impacted, so please allow extra time and care for your journey to the airport. The safety of our passengers is always our top priority.”

Manchester Airport cancelled departures

Many of the flights cancelled out of the airport today are to Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. These are locations where the wind is set to be even stronger than in Greater Manchester.

8.35am- Newquay- LoganAir

8.55am- Dublin- Ryanair

9.30am- Dublin- Ryanair

11.05am- Isle of Man- LoganAir

12.10pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir

12.25pm- Dublin- Aer Lingus

12.35pm- Belfast- Aer Lingus

12.40pm- Belfast- Ryanair

4.10pm- Belfast- Aer Lingus

4.15pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir

5pm- Isle of Man- LoganAir

5.15pm- Dublin- Aer Lingus

7.50pm- Inverness- LoganAir

7.55pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir

Manchester Airport cancelled arrivals

10:35 flight from Isle of Man - cancelled

11:50 flight from Dublin - cancelled

12:05 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

12:15 flight from Belfast Aldergrove - cancelled

15:30 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

16:45 flight from Dublin - cancelled