Manchester Airport cancellations today: Live departures and arrivals that are cancelled today - as dozens of flights affected amid Storm Eowyn
Manchester Airport is being impacted by high winds and the site is recommending passengers to check with their airlines ahead of travelling. A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued by the Met Office across Greater Manchester. This is set to remain in place until midnight tonight (January 24).
Manchester Airport gave an update to passengers on social media last night. The airport said: “High winds are expected across the UK due to storm Eowyn. If you are due to travel from Manchester Airport, please check with your airline for up to date flight information. Road and rail services may also be impacted, so please allow extra time and care for your journey to the airport. The safety of our passengers is always our top priority.”
Manchester Airport cancelled departures
Many of the flights cancelled out of the airport today are to Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. These are locations where the wind is set to be even stronger than in Greater Manchester.
- 8.35am- Newquay- LoganAir
- 8.55am- Dublin- Ryanair
- 9.30am- Dublin- Ryanair
- 11.05am- Isle of Man- LoganAir
- 12.10pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir
- 12.25pm- Dublin- Aer Lingus
- 12.35pm- Belfast- Aer Lingus
- 12.40pm- Belfast- Ryanair
- 4.10pm- Belfast- Aer Lingus
- 4.15pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir
- 5pm- Isle of Man- LoganAir
- 5.15pm- Dublin- Aer Lingus
- 7.50pm- Inverness- LoganAir
- 7.55pm- Aberdeen- LoganAir
Manchester Airport cancelled arrivals
- 10:35 flight from Isle of Man - cancelled
- 11:50 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 12:05 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 12:15 flight from Belfast Aldergrove - cancelled
- 15:30 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 16:45 flight from Dublin - cancelled
