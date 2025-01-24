Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train journey's have been disrupted across the UK as Storm Éowyn sweeps in.

South Western Railway said due to high wind speeds trains were running at a reduced speed between Totton and Weymouth. The train firm has advised those travelling on routes west of Basingstoke on Friday to allow extra time to complete their journey and check their route before setting out, external.

ScotRail has suspended all services today (Friday 24 January) with no exception. They have said that they are hoping to reintroduce services after the warnings, but please, definitely check ahead if you are hoping to travel this weekend.

ScotRail said: “With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormÉowyn. All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday, 24 January. We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.”

The storm will also affect Southern Railway services today. An emergency speed restriction of 50mph will be implemented across the East and West Coastway, as well as up to Preston Park, for the whole day. Some services that normally travel between Brighton and Southampton Central will terminate at Bognor Regis.

At Normans Bay there is a fault with some level crossing barriers in the Normans Bay area. Trains will be delayed as they will have to run through at a slower, cautionary speed. There is a fault on the service between Cooksbridge - Lewes - Seaford. Trains will have to run at a caution over some of the level crossings. This may add up to 20 minutes to your journey.

Network Rail has confirmed it has taken the difficult decision to close some lines. This includes north of Preston on the West Coast Main Line and north of York on the East Coast Main Line, with both closures impacting on Anglo-Scots services. It warns that other lines across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Wales may also be closed at short notice due to the impacts of the storm.

There is minor disruption with Merseyrail services today. Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing at Ainsdale the Southport line is disrupted. Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

National Rail has said a "do not travel message has been issued from multiple train operators" as it advised passengers to check for travel advice before travelling. It said the storm would affect Avanti West Coast services today.

CrossCountry services would also be affected, with a do not travel warning between York and Newcastle and Edinburgh. LNER services will be affected until Saturday with a warning to not travel north of York.

Rare red weather warnings are active in Northern Ireland from 7am as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said. The warning will spread to Scotland at 10am, while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the rest of the UK on Friday. Hundreds of schools will close, all trains in Scotland will be suspended, and police have warned people not to travel on Friday in areas under the rare red “danger to life” weather warning for high winds.