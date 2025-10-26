All Avanti West Coast train lines are blocked between Preston and Carlisle.

Avanti West Coast has posted on X: “Due to overrunning enginerring works between Preston and Carlisle, all lines are currently blocked. @TPEassist are accepting Avanti tickets between Preston and Scotland in both directions until further notice.

“Tickets dated 26 October will be accepted on services dated 27 October for people travelling on services north of Preston, in both directions.” There are many services that have been cancelled.

One user wrote: “Hi do we know the best possible route to London Euston from Penrith? The 12:03 was cancelled.” Another added: “No staff at Carlisle. Disgusting as just chucked off a train with no idea what to do!”.

A full list of disrupted services can be found on Avanti West Coast’s website.