Bali Indonesia: 'Precious' little girl, 3, drowns in swimming pool on holiday - with father discovering her body in water
Janaa Al Easawi, 3, from Western Sydney, Australia, was found unconscious in a swimming pool at her parent’s villa in Seminyak on Thursday afternoon (16 January). She was discovered by her father and another Australian national who tried to resuscitate her, before she was rushed to hospital. Sadly she could not be saved.
Janaa was just about to celebrate her fourth birthday and was preparing to start school. Police are now investigating at the villa, where the family, from Campbelltown, had been holidaying over the summer.
A spokesman for the family said little Janaa's parents believed the gate leading to the pool had been locked - and that the family now want the tragedy to serve as a lesson to other families. They also urged parents to think twice about booking accommodation with pools when abroad and to enrol children into swimming lessons, which Janaa had just recently started.
Friends of the family told 7News: “The family continues to cope with the tragic loss of their beloved angel. Her memory will live on forever in the countless moments she gifted us.
"Janaa’s smile had the power to light up every room, and her love for her parents, family, friends, and her cherished parrot (Coco) was boundless Our precious Janaa, you will be forever loved and remain in our hearts, always.” The family are now preparing to fly back to Sydney with the body where they will organise a funeral, where they want Janaa's life to be celebrated.
