Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comedian and actor Jason Manford revealed he was stuck on Manchester Airport's runway for hours following a runway closure due to the bad weather

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV star revealed he is jetting off on a break with 15 of his friends, yet they had a delay to their plans. He posted a disgruntled looking selfie as he sat on the airplane and wrote: "Padel holiday with 15 pals being scuppered by the bad weather at Manchester airport! Still sat on the runway for this 9.30am flight."

He posted his frustrated message just over three hours after his plane was supposed to take off. Manchester Airport was forced to temporarily close it runways yesterday morning (Thursday 9 January) due to "significant" levels of snow. Yellow snow and ice warnings were put in place in the region as people are warned of travel chaos on the roads, railways and in the skies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Airport re-opened around an hour after it announced it had closed. However, it meant there would be delays to flights due to the closure.

Comedian and actor Jason Manford revealed he was stuck on Manchester Airport's runway for hours following a runway closure due to the bad weather. (Photo: Getty Images for SOLT) | Getty Images for SOLT

The airport said in an update: "Our runways are now open but as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our passengers remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Jason seems to be looking to unwind after his pantomime performance. He had starred at the Manchester Opera House for the third time in a row, performing as Prince Charming in the Cinderella pantomime.