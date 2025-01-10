Is Manchester Airport shut? UK airport open after closing for third time causing flights to be delayed - full list of affected departures and arrivals
Manchester Airport is currently open this morning (Friday 10 January) after temporarily closing its runways yesterday (Thursday 9 January) due to snow. Yesterday, one user responded to its post on X, formerly Twitter, slamming the airport as “embarrassing”.
Another said: “Entirely unpredictable“. A third user posted on X that flights were currently “holding and some heading away to alternate airports.”
It comes as temperatures have plummeted again in Greater Manchester as the cold snap continues this week. Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: "It's going to be another cold couple of days, and recovering into the early part of next week."
The continuing low temperatures mean that an amber cold health alert in place for all of England has been extended until 09:00 on Tuesday, indicating that the forecast weather is expected to have significant impacts across health - including a rise in deaths. The airport already closed on Monday morning (6 January) due to heavy snow. It also closed in the early hours of Sunday evening (5 January) over the weather.
The airport posted an update yesterday warning passengers that “some departures and arrivals may still experience delays”. It adds: “Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today. We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again”.
Manchester Airport departures
- 07:05 easyJet Europe flight to Paris - cancelled
Several departure flights are delayed.
Manchester Airport arrivals
There are currently no cancelled arrival flights today. However, several flights are delayed. Passengers are advised to check the airport’s website and enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flights.
